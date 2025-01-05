Lucinda Brand dominates gruelling mudfest to win Dendermonde World Cup solo
Puck Pieterse and world champion Fem van Empel take second and third in tough conditions
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) triumphed solo in brutally tough muddy and wet conditions at the Dendermonde World Cup for her seventh win of the cyclocross season, extending her lead in the overall series at the same time.
Former world champion Brand took an early lead on the opening lap and only ceded it momentarily to Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) on lap 2, before gradually chasing her down and riding solo to the finish after 55 minutes of dominance.
Pieterse held on to second despite suffering two untimely flat tyres partway through the race, with the current world champion Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) fighting back after a slow start to take third place at the line.
Brand, who donned the jersey of the World Cup leader in the mud, entered the day with a huge 46-point lead from Van Empel but will now head into the final three rounds with a 61-point advantage thanks to her second World Cup win of the 2024-25 season.
