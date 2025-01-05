Lucinda Brand dominates gruelling mudfest to win Dendermonde World Cup solo

Puck Pieterse and world champion Fem van Empel take second and third in tough conditions

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) triumphed solo in brutally tough muddy and wet conditions at the Dendermonde World Cup for her seventh win of the cyclocross season, extending her lead in the overall series at the same time.

Former world champion Brand took an early lead on the opening lap and only ceded it momentarily to Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) on lap 2, before gradually chasing her down and riding solo to the finish after 55 minutes of dominance.

