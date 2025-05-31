Recommended reading

'Everything good comes to an end' - Jakob Fuglsang makes final stage of Giro d'Italia last race with Israel-Premier Tech

40-year-old former Monuments winner may race in Tour of Denmark in August before retirement

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Jakob Fuglsang during stage 9
Giro d'Italia 2025: Jakob Fuglsang during stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia winner Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) has announced that Sunday's stage of the Giro d'Italia will be his last with the team,  as retirement looms at the end of this season.

In his 17 years as a pro, Fugslang has racked up 27 victories, but after turning 40, his career is due to end shortly.

