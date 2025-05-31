'Everything good comes to an end' - Jakob Fuglsang makes final stage of Giro d'Italia last race with Israel-Premier Tech

Former Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia winner Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) has announced that Sunday's stage of the Giro d'Italia will be his last with the team, as retirement looms at the end of this season.

In his 17 years as a pro, Fugslang has racked up 27 victories, but after turning 40, his career is due to end shortly.

In a video released on Friday, the former Olympic silver medallist said that he would be making the Giro, where he's been racing in support of GC contender Derek Gee, his last Grand Tour and final race in Israel-Premier Tech colours.

The 40-year-old hinted that he might race in August in the Tour of Denmark, although come what may, his career is set to end at the end of this year.

"When I signed my last contract with the team last year, we agreed on a seven-month deal for me to be able to be part of our GC project with Derek," Fuglsang said.

"We started last year with the Dauphiné, and it’s been a super nice journey, but the seven months are coming close, and so are our GC ambitions here at the Giro d’Italia."

“I’m here to announce that Sunday’s stage in the Giro will be my last one for the team. I’m happy that I can finish on a level where I can still make a difference, I can still be part of the race, still give something back to guys like Derek, and give something back to the team."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A hugely talented allrounder, apart from two Monuments, Fuglsang's career has also seen him take a stage in the Vuelta a España, two wins in the Critérium du Dauphiné and three victories in his home race, the Tour of Denmark.

For some time he also was seen as a GC outsider in the Grand Tours, with seventh in one Tour de France in 2013, tenth in the 2010 Vuelta a España and sixth in the 2020 Giro d'Italia his best results overall.

“I’ve had a fantastic career, it has brought me more than I ever hoped for, " Fuglsang said in his video on Friday. "But everything good comes to an end."

Fuglsang's veteran Australian teammate Simon Clarke has also announced during this Giro he will be retiring. But in his case it will be next January on home soil, after one last participation in the Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Giro d'Italia coverage. Our team on the ground will bring you all the breaking news, reports, analysis and more from every stage of the Italian Grand Tour. Find out more.