'Everyone is just still holding themselves back' - Niewiadoma-Phinney senses riders cautious on climbs at Tour de France Femmes with Col de la Madeleine looming

Defending Tour champion remains third overall after marking move by Vollering on final descent to Chambéry, but it was 'not ideal to make a difference'

Ahead of the queen stage of the Tour de France Femmes on Saturday, 2024 Tour winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) took note that her rivals didn't go all-out on Col du Granier to the finish on stage 7.

Any opportunities for GC riders to use the climb, or ascent, to make moves never materialised, the defending champion saying riders seemed to be conservative with the Col de la Madeleine on the menu Saturday.

