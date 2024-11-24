Esports world champions Osborne and McCarthy confirmed for upcoming Echelon Racing League

Five-race virtual series with league championships and $10,000 elite prize purse begins December 7, registration still open

Jason Osborne of Germany celebrates winning gold at the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships powered by MyWhoosh
Jason Osborne of Germany celebrates winning gold at the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships powered by MyWhoosh (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpixcom)
Reigning UCI Cycling Esports world champions Jason Osborne of Germany and Kate Mccarthy of New Zealand are confirmed to participate in the fifth edition of the Echelon Racing League, which begins December 7. 

The Echelon Racing League presented by Takis snacks is managed by Echelon Racing Promotions in partnership with USA Cycling and Cycling Canada, with the league serving as a qualifier for eSports National Championships in the US and Canada. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateEvent
December 7, 2024Echelon Racing League – Race #1
December 21, 2024Echelon Racing League – Race #2
December 28, 2024Echelon Racing League – Race #3
January 4, 2025Echelon Racing League – Race #4
January 11, 2025Echelon Racing League – Race #5
January 18, 2025Echelon Racing League Championships
February 1, 2025USA Cycling eSports National Championships
February 8-9, 2025Canadian Esports Championships
