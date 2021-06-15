Emma Norsgaard extends with Movistar until 2024

Danish sprinter and Classics rider Emma Norsgaard has extended her contract with the Movistar team until 2024 after an impressive first part of the 2021 season.

Norsgaard joined Movistar this season following the collapse of the Équipe Paule Ka team, joining forces with Annemiek van Vleuten as the team stepped up to compete at the highest level in the women’s peloton.

Norsgaard took four victories in less than a month between the Festival Elsy Jacobs and the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour in May. She has also collected nine other podiums, in races as different as Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, De Panne and the Healthy Ageing Tour.

The 21-year-old Norsgaard will defend her Danish national road title this weekend and then ride the Giro Donne in July as one of the Movistar’s protected riders in the absence of Van Vleuten.

"It's been such an amazing year for me so far, and the Movistar Team have put so much confidence on what I can do,” Norsgaard said when her contract extension was announced by Movistar.

“I really trust this project, and that's what has moved me to sign for another two years with this team. I'm really looking forward to what the future holds for us together. Vamos!"

Movistar team manager Sebastián Unzué sees Norsgaard presence as strategic to the team’s long-term future.

"Emma's contract extension was crucial to our team's future,” he said.

“She's quickly built a reputation as one of the best riders in the world, as shown in both one-day races, where she's fought for victories against the top contenders in the peloton, and in stage races.

She's also risen to become one of the best sprinters in the world, another reason why it was so important for us to have her aboard for the mid and long-term, so we could build a strong team around her.

“She's a rider we expect - and she's already taking on that role - to be one of our leaders in the future. We're sure she'll be a reference for this organisation in the upcoming years."