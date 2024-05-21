Elisa Balsamo heads into surgery for Vuelta a Burgos Féminas crash injuries

By
published

Lidl-Trek team says in a medical update that ‘any assumptions about the recovery time are premature’

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) getting ready for the start of Scheldeprijs earlier this season
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) getting ready for the start of Scheldeprijs earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a second season running Elisa Balsamo is heading into surgery in May, rather than fine-tuning her form ahead of key season goals. Lidl-Trek said in a medical update that the rider is in hospital awaiting operations on her nose and hand on Tuesday as a result of her high speed crash on the opening stage of La Vuelta a Burgos Féminas.

The rider – who is not only a crucial card for Lidl-Trek but also her nation as the Olympic Games draw near – was knocked off her path as the first sprint finish in the Spanish Women's WorldTour race built pace on Thursday and was sent straight into the barriers in the unavoidable crash. The 26 year old was immediately taken to hospital, where it was revealed she was suffering a concussion, a fracture to her nasal bone and second metacarpal.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Australia Editor