Elisa Balsamo heads into surgery for Vuelta a Burgos Féminas crash injuries

For a second season running Elisa Balsamo is heading into surgery in May, rather than fine-tuning her form ahead of key season goals. Lidl-Trek said in a medical update that the rider is in hospital awaiting operations on her nose and hand on Tuesday as a result of her high speed crash on the opening stage of La Vuelta a Burgos Féminas.

The rider – who is not only a crucial card for Lidl-Trek but also her nation as the Olympic Games draw near – was knocked off her path as the first sprint finish in the Spanish Women's WorldTour race built pace on Thursday and was sent straight into the barriers in the unavoidable crash. The 26 year old was immediately taken to hospital, where it was revealed she was suffering a concussion, a fracture to her nasal bone and second metacarpal.

“On Saturday afternoon, Elisa Balsamo returned home and today, 20th May, she will be admitted to the Casa di Cura La Madonnina in Milan,” said Lidl-Trek in a medical update on Monday. “Tomorrow, she will undergo maxillofacial surgery to reduce the fracture of the nasal bones and the nasal septum, as well operated on to fix the fracture of the second metacarpal of her left hand.

“The surgery will be performed by the team of Professor Federico Biglioli, the maxillofacial surgeon who operated on Elisa following her previous accident in May 2023.”

Last year in May Balsamo crashed at Ride London, with her injuries including a jaw and wrist fracture. That left her out of the racing right through to the Tour de France Femmes on July 23 and when she returned the sprinter didn't enter with personal ambitions, given she had only had three weeks of training on the road.

The French Grand Tour starts later this year, running from August 12-18. Despite this Balsamo still has as much reason as ever to hope for as quick a recovery as possible and for a fast return to the form that has already seen her take four victories on the road this season and come second at both Gent Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix.

The Italian who won the World Championship road race in 2021 has been preparing for big goals, not just on the road but also on the track this year. The Paris Olympic Games – where the cycling events run from late July through to early August – are a key target for Balsamo, who recently earned silver with her nation's team pursuit squad at the Track Nations Cup round in Milton.

"At the moment, any assumptions about the recovery time are premature," said Lidl-Trek in the medical update. "Communications on the next steps will be made later."