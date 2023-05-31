Elisa Balsamo undergoes successful surgery to treat jaw fractures

Elisa Balsamo was released from La Madonnina Hospital in Milan and returned home on Tuesday, May 30, following successful surgery to treat compound fractures to her right mandibular condyle and mandibular symphysis.

Her injuries were sustained in a crash during the opening stage of RideLondon Classique on May 26. The Italian Champion was also treated for fractures to her intra-articular of the left mandibular condyle and right scaphoid, which did not require surgical treatment.

"On May 29th, Elisa Balsamo underwent surgery to fix the fractures suffered in the crash sustained during the first stage of RideLondon Classique on May 26th," Trek-Segafredo confirmed in a medical update.

"The surgery was performed to reduce the compound fractures of the right mandibular condyle and mandibular symphysis. The stabilization was performed with specially designed titanium microplates. Surgery was carried out by Professor Federico Biglioli, Maxillofacial Surgeon at La Madonnina Hospital in Milan.

"Balsamo also suffered an intra-articular left mandibular condyle fracture, but there’s currently no surgery required."

Trek-Segafredo have not confirmed Balsamo's recovery time or her return to training or competition, but noted that she would need to undergo physiotherapy as part of her recovery plan for the next two months.

"She will have to undergo physiotherapy for a couple of months. In the end, she sustained a minor fracture of the right scaphoid that does not require surgical treatment," Trek-Segafredo confirmed.

"Elisa will return home today [Tuesday, May 30]. Further communication regarding recovery time and her return to competition will follow as soon as available."

Balsamo was part of two crashes that happened on stage 1 at RideLondon Classique that saw several riders forced to abandon the race. The team later confirmed that she had suffered hand fractures in the left scaphoid bone as well as facial fractures of both the left and right mandible, which would require surgery.

Balsamo had a strong Spring Classics campaign that saw her take second place at Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Classic Brugge-De Panne. She went on to compete at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix while also graduating in modern literature in Turin, and then returned to racing at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas in preparation for her summer stage racing goals.

Following her thesis presentation, Balsamo said she would then turn her attention to preparations for the Tour de France Femmes, however, it is now unclear when she will return to competition.

Looking further ahead, she remains focused on competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.