Egan Bernal's 2019 Tour de France-winning bike stolen

'I hope that everything will be revealed quickly' Colombian says of yellow Pinarello Dogma F12

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey / during the 106th Tour de France 2019, Stage 21 a 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées / TDF / #TDF2019 / @LeTour / on July 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Egan Bernal on board the Pinarello Dogma F12 during the final stage of the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal has reported that his 2019 Tour de France-winning bike has been stolen.

The 28-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider told Colombian journalist Diego Rueda about the theft of his yellow Pinarello Dogma F12, which he rode on the final stage of the 2019 race.

At the time, the 22-year-old Bernal was the youngest winner of the Tour since François Faber in 1909. That feat has since been surpassed by Tadej Pogačar, who won the race at the age of 21 in 2020, though 19-year-old Henri Cornet in 1904 remains the youngest Tour winner of all time.

The bike was signed by Fausto Pinarello (Image credit: Getty Images)
Dani Ostanek
