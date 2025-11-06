Egan Bernal's 2019 Tour de France-winning bike stolen
'I hope that everything will be revealed quickly' Colombian says of yellow Pinarello Dogma F12
Egan Bernal has reported that his 2019 Tour de France-winning bike has been stolen.
The 28-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider told Colombian journalist Diego Rueda about the theft of his yellow Pinarello Dogma F12, which he rode on the final stage of the 2019 race.
Speaking in a video Rueda posted on social media, Bernal spoke about the theft. He added that he hoped the thieves had been caught on camera.
"Guys, I have something to tell you," Bernal said. "Imagine that my bike has disappeared. We are looking at the cameras and checking what happened. I hope that everything will be revealed quickly."
Rueda wrote that the bike "symbolises the glory of [Bernal's home region] Cundinamarca and the pride of an entire country. The search continues."
The 2019 Tour was Bernal's first Grand Tour victory, coming 1:11 up on Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas after he seized the yellow jersey from Julian Alaphilippe on a neutralised stage 19 up the Col d'Iseran.
Bernal held the yellow jersey for the remaining days of the race towards Paris, where he raced the now-missing yellow Pinarello Dogma F12, which was signed at the top tube by Fausto Pinarello. He raced to 29th on the final stage, taking home both the yellow and white jerseys.
At the time, the 22-year-old Bernal was the youngest winner of the Tour since François Faber in 1909. That feat has since been surpassed by Tadej Pogačar, who won the race at the age of 21 in 2020, though 19-year-old Henri Cornet in 1904 remains the youngest Tour winner of all time.
Nos llega este video de nuestro campeón Egan Bernal, quien reporta la desaparición de su bicicleta amarilla con la que conquistó el Tour de Francia. Una pieza que simboliza la gloria de Cundinamarca y el orgullo de todo un país. Se busca esclarecer dónde está la bicicleta. pic.twitter.com/4BBoL5PlI3November 5, 2025
