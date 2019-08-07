Tour de France bikes: Egan Bernal's Pinarello Dogma F12

Image 1 of 21 Egan Bernal's Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 21 Another look at Bernal's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 21 Team Ineos stuck with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrains (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 21 A look at the aero profile of the seat tube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 21 Bernal has the Colombian flag on his top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 21 Team Ineos have switched to Elite Leggero bottle cages for the 2019 Tour de France instead of the usual Elite Vico Carbon cages they normally use (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 21 The rear derailleur features a proprietary, direct mount hanger for the new frame (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 21 Bernal runs standard 53/39 chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 21 Bernal opts for 170mm cranks (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 21 K-Edge provides the team with chain catchers (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 21 Shimano Dura-Ace (or Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer) wheels are paired with Continental Competiton tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 21 The Dogma F12 features tabs on the rear of the fork dropouts for claimed aero benefits (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 21 A look at the front end of Bernal's Pinarello (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 21 The front and rear Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes are direct mount (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 21 Team Ineos mechanics mark their rider's saddles to ensure setup is correct (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 21 The oversized bottom bracket area should ensure great power transfer (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 21 A look at the seat stay junction (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 21 A proprietary out-front computer mount attaches to the underside of the cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 21 Here you can see the bolts of the direct mount brakes, which offer stiffer braking and a wider tyre clearance (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 21 Egan Bernal's all-yellow Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Bettini) Image 21 of 21 A look at the front end of Bernal's special Pinarello (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal became Team Ineos' fourth Tour de France winner last month, and the youngest winner of the race in over a century.

The British WorldTour squad – formerly Team Sky – rebranded earlier this year after being bought by the British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who is the chairman and chief executive of petrochemical giant, Ineos.

At the same time of the new team launch, long term bike partner Pinarello launched an all-new Pinarello Dogma F12 frameset, with Bernal’s victory the 15th Grand Tour title for the Italian bike brand.

While the frameset changed for 2019, Team Ineos stuck with the tried and tested Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series drivetrain components. However, although the team also used Shimano’s wheels for the majority of the race, Team Ineos opted for Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer wheels for the hillier and mountain stages of the race. Cyclingnews understands the wheel choice saved around 400g – a substantial amount on long climbs.

Pinarello's component company Most provides Team Ineos with their cockpit components and handlebar tape, with Bernal opting for a carbon, integrated handlebar and stem system.

For the final stage of the race, Pinarello presented Bernal with an all-yellow version of the Dogma F12, which the Colombian rode into Paris. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), who won the green and polka-dot jerseys, respectively, also had custom bikes for the final stage.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Egan Bernal’s Pinarello Dogma F12.

Egan Bernal’s Pinarello Dogma F12 full bike specifications

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 170mm cranks, 53/39 chainrings

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C40

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Most Talon Aero 1K, 400mm wide, 130mm stem

Handlebar tape: Most

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F12

Bottle cages: Elite Leggero

Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher