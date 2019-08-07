Tour de France bikes: Egan Bernal's Pinarello Dogma F12
A closer look at the 2019 Tour de France winner's bike
Egan Bernal became Team Ineos' fourth Tour de France winner last month, and the youngest winner of the race in over a century.
The British WorldTour squad – formerly Team Sky – rebranded earlier this year after being bought by the British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who is the chairman and chief executive of petrochemical giant, Ineos.
At the same time of the new team launch, long term bike partner Pinarello launched an all-new Pinarello Dogma F12 frameset, with Bernal’s victory the 15th Grand Tour title for the Italian bike brand.
While the frameset changed for 2019, Team Ineos stuck with the tried and tested Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series drivetrain components. However, although the team also used Shimano’s wheels for the majority of the race, Team Ineos opted for Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer wheels for the hillier and mountain stages of the race. Cyclingnews understands the wheel choice saved around 400g – a substantial amount on long climbs.
Pinarello's component company Most provides Team Ineos with their cockpit components and handlebar tape, with Bernal opting for a carbon, integrated handlebar and stem system.
For the final stage of the race, Pinarello presented Bernal with an all-yellow version of the Dogma F12, which the Colombian rode into Paris. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), who won the green and polka-dot jerseys, respectively, also had custom bikes for the final stage.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Egan Bernal’s Pinarello Dogma F12.
Egan Bernal’s Pinarello Dogma F12 full bike specifications
Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 170mm cranks, 53/39 chainrings
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C40
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Most Talon Aero 1K, 400mm wide, 130mm stem
Handlebar tape: Most
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F12
Bottle cages: Elite Leggero
Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher
