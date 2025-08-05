Egan Bernal returns to racing for Vuelta a España and Worlds preparation at Vuelta a Burgos

Colombian hasn't raced for two months since the Giro d'Italia, confirms plans to go to World Championships

Ineos Grenadiers&#039; Colombian rider Egan Bernal arrives ahead of the 21st stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 143kms from Rome to Rome on June 1, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Two months after he last pinned on a number, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) returns to racing on Tuesday as he lines up at the Vuelta a Burgos, kicking off his preparation for the Vuelta a España and the World Championships.

Bernal last raced at the Giro d'Italia, where he finished seventh overall after what he described as a "dream" race, showing signs of his former Grand Tour-winning level at the race he won overall in 2021.

