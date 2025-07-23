EF Education-EasyPost aim to race 'intelligently, not stupidly' in support of Healy and hunt for 'cherry on top' of Tour de France

'We don't want to defend on the front of the bunch pulling because we're in a battle for ninth or tenth' says DS, but stage wins still a consideration

Ben Healy with Tadej Pogacar before stage 17 of the Tour de France
Despite currently sitting ninth on the Tour de France GC standings with Ben Healy, you're unlikely to see EF Education-EasyPost riding to defend that in the coming days in the Alps, as the team aim to race "intelligently, not stupidly" and still sniff out breakaway opportunities.

With a stage win and a stint in the yellow jersey in the bag already, one might expect the American team to turn their focus to preserving Healy's top 10 – which would be a career best finish by far – but the team are clear they're not going to be pulling on the front to do that when stage wins are still up for grabs.

