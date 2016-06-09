Edvald Boasson Hagen's Cervelo S5 - Gallery

Image 1 of 10 Edvald Boassen Hagen's Cervelo S5 in the Norwegian National Champion colours (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 10 The bladed tubes of the S5 enhance the bike's aerondynamics. There is also a mark on the seat tube for an easy setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 10 The bladed tubing continues on the rear end along with the Norwegian colours (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 10 Team Dimension Data use ROTOR chain rings with Shimano Dura-Ace derailleurs (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 10 The Cervelo is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace for shifting and braking (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 10 The curved seat tube doesn't leave much room for clearance (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 10 Boassen-Hagen rolls on ENVE SES tubulars and rubber from Continental (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 10 The S5 has a clean and aerodynamic front end (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 10 Edvald Boassen Hagen's colour theme continues on the forks (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 10 The Norwegian colours on the inside of the seat tube is a nice addition (Image credit: Josh Evans)

The current Norwegian national champion, Edvald Boasson Hagen, out-sprinted the likes of Nacer Bouhanni and Julian Alaphillipe to win stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Thursday. We take a look at the custom painted Cervelo S5 in the Norwegian national colours of the Team Dimension Data rider.

The Cervelo S5 is known for it’s aerodynamic advantages, equipped with ENVE SES wheels and ENVE finishing kit this bike is designed to cut through the air. Predominantly in a chrome finish, the S5 also sports the Norwegian colours of red, white and blue. Shimano Dura-Ace provides the stopping power and shifting, whilst the Norwegian opts for ROTOR noQ 53-39 chainrings.

A KMC chain, Ceramic Speed headset and bottom bracket ensure as many mechanical gains as possible. The bike also features Speedplay pedals, Lizard Skins bar tape and a Fizik saddle, which is set forward substantially on the 54cm frame.

The bladed tubing of the Cervelo contribute to aerodynamic advantages and although clearances are tight, especially on the rear end of the bike, the extra colour on the inside of the seat tube adds to a great finish. Team Dimension Data works closely with Qhubeka and the logo on the top tube finishes off a superb looking bike.

