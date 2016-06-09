Edvald Boasson Hagen's Cervelo S5 - Gallery
Dimension Data rider shows off his Cervelo in Norwegian national champion colours
The current Norwegian national champion, Edvald Boasson Hagen, out-sprinted the likes of Nacer Bouhanni and Julian Alaphillipe to win stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné on Thursday. We take a look at the custom painted Cervelo S5 in the Norwegian national colours of the Team Dimension Data rider.
The Cervelo S5 is known for it’s aerodynamic advantages, equipped with ENVE SES wheels and ENVE finishing kit this bike is designed to cut through the air. Predominantly in a chrome finish, the S5 also sports the Norwegian colours of red, white and blue. Shimano Dura-Ace provides the stopping power and shifting, whilst the Norwegian opts for ROTOR noQ 53-39 chainrings.
A KMC chain, Ceramic Speed headset and bottom bracket ensure as many mechanical gains as possible. The bike also features Speedplay pedals, Lizard Skins bar tape and a Fizik saddle, which is set forward substantially on the 54cm frame.
The bladed tubing of the Cervelo contribute to aerodynamic advantages and although clearances are tight, especially on the rear end of the bike, the extra colour on the inside of the seat tube adds to a great finish. Team Dimension Data works closely with Qhubeka and the logo on the top tube finishes off a superb looking bike.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for more images of Boasson Hagen's bike.
