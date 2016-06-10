Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 highlights - Video

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) claimed his sixth win of the season with victory on stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine. The Norwegian sprinter held off a late charge from Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and stage 1 winner Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

Race leader Alberto Contador saw his advantage in the overall standings cut after he and Richie Porte (BMC) got caught behind a crash with just over two kilometres remaining, and came home nine seconds behind the main bunch. The Spaniard expressed his frustration afterwards that the three-kilometre rule had not been applied.

The result was that Chris Froome (Team Sky) jumped up to second place and is now just four seconds behind Contador. Alaphilippe’s second place behind Boasson Hagen saw him climb the standings too and he is now just nine seconds down in fourth place.

