Gallery: Edvald Boasson Hagen's MTN-Qhubeka Cervélo S5

Image 1 of 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 2 of 8 Hands up, not hand outs for MTN-Qhubeka (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 3 of 8 3T stems and bars on the cockpit of Edvald Boasson Hagen's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 4 of 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 5 of 8 ENVE wheels are equipped with Schwalbe tires on Edvald Boasson Hagen's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 6 of 8 Rotor rings and cranks on Edvald Boasson Hagen's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 7 of 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen's Cervélo S5 features KMC chains with Ceramic Speed bearings and Di2 components (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 8 of 8 The MTN-Qhubeka logo atop Edvald Boasson Hagen's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka)

Edvald Boasson Hagen will head up the MTN-Qhubeka p/b Samsung's charge for the Spring Classics this season, and the Norwegian will tackle the races aboard his new Cervélo S5 frameset.

The S5 has been developing for more than a decade, and the aerodynamic frame is uncompromising in terms of stiffness and performance, making it perfect for the kinds of quick accelerations Boasson Hagen will need to respond to and launch attacks on the undulating and rough roads of northern Europe.

Boasson Hagen is part of a new wave of recruits by the African team, which includes Matt Goss, Tyler Farrar, Theo Bos and Reinardt Janse van Rensberg, who will take on the Classics en route to the team's first appearance in the Tour de France.

Boasson Hagen's 54cm frame is equipped with ENVE wheels, with 53/39-tooth ROTOR rings, on 3D+ cranks. The Shimano DuraAce Di2 electronic group set is complemented by KMC chains, with stems and bars from 3T and Ceramic Speed bearings.

A Sella Italia SLR saddle, Speedplay Zero pedals, and Schwalbe tires complete the package.