eBay finds: Mark Cavendish 2016 British national champion's jersey

Image 1 of 2 Mark Cavendish's unrealised 2016 British national champion's jersey (Image credit: grawhea31) Image 2 of 2 A nametag on the inside (Image credit: grawhea31)

Now this is something different – how about a national champion's jersey for a rider who didn't actually win the race?

Mark Cavendish finished second to Adam Blythe in Stockton-on-Tees back in 2016, but this jersey was made in anticipation of a victory, and we've come across a rare example of it up for sale on eBay.

Cavendish had already been national champion in 2013, beating Ian Stannard in Glasgow while riding for Omega Pharma-QuickStep. He also took second two years later as Pete Kennaugh triumphed, and he was the odds-on favourite on a largely flat course in 2016.

The Manxman went on to spend a day in the yellow jersey and take four stage wins at the Tour de France a week later but wasn't able to add to his massive win list in Stockton-on-Tees. He was part of a chase group which caught Tinkoff rider Blythe's four-man break in the final laps of the race.

Both men were quick enough to win, but Cavendish had the outstanding pedigree. Blythe prevailed though, edging to first place in the dash for the line, the biggest win of his career.

And so we come to this jersey, what Cavendish would have been wearing as he took victory at Utah Beach on stage 1 in France. It's a real collector's item – a rare example of a jersey that a rider never got to wear.

The traditional red, white and blue stripes across the front are there, as are the rainbow rings on the sleeves and collar to mark Cavendish's 2011 World Championhips victory in Denmark. The jersey size is not stated.

It's a pricey one, coming in at £149.99 before any bids have been placed. You likely won't come across another one, though, so you'll have to get bidding if you want it.