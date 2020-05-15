eBay Finds: Dario Pegoretti Luigino frame

Image 1 of 5 A Dario Pegoretti Luigino frame on eBay (Image credit: mozzerboymark / eBay) Image 2 of 5 The lugged Luigino model is built in homage to Dario Pegoretti's mentor, Gino Milani (Image credit: mozzerboymark / eBay) Image 3 of 5 A closer look at the Pegoretti Luigino's paintwork (Image credit: mozzerboymark / eBay) Image 4 of 5 The head-badge reassures you, in Italian, that the frame is handmade (Image credit: mozzerboymark / eBay) Image 5 of 5 No doubt about who's behind this frame... (Image credit: mozzerboymark / eBay)

This beautiful lugged-steel Dario Pegoretti Luigino frame is likely one for the enthusiast or collector, although it might also be a good place to start a love affair with the Italian framebuilder – if you've got a spare £5k lying around.

We recently featured a Pegoretti-painted track pump among our eBay Finds series, decorated with the Italian frame builder Dario Pegoretti's 'Ciavete', one-of-a-kind paint option. The US-based seller was asking $49,999 (£40,150) – and it's still available to anyone interested.

It makes this lugged-steel Pegoretti Luigino frame look like a snap at £4,495 (approx. US$5,486), although it is 'only' a standard paintjob, rather than a Ciavete version. The paintwork seems to be – as one would expect from Pegoretti – top-notch, although if the pink and white colour palette isn't to your liking, then a hunt around on eBay will turn up a couple more Pegorettis every now and again.

The seller writes that their frame has remained boxed up since being bought "years ago". Pegoretti himself sadly passed away in 2018, but his company – started in 1990 and based in Verona, Italy – continues to produce stunning frames, and the Luigino remains a current model.

The Luigino is, Pegoretti's website explains, the company's "interpretation of the classic Italian race bicycle from cycling’s halcyon past" and was "developed in homage to Dario's mentor, Gino Milani". It uses Columbus Nivacrom EL-OS steel tubing, with a traditional 1" headset and a double-plate crown steel fork.

On the model for sale here, the seat tube size – centre-to-centre – is 21" (53.3cm), while the top tube is 55cm, so start dreaming if that's your size, although it's worth noting that non-British-based buyers need not apply; the seller's only willing to post in the UK, for a very reasonable £30. But 'money talks', as they say, so they may be able to be persuaded…

