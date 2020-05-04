eBay Finds: Silca SuperPista Pegoretti Ciavete final-edition track pump

Image 1 of 4 A Silca SuperPista Pegoretti Ciavete track pump on eBay (Image credit: colnagocyclingbikescalifornia / eBay) Image 2 of 4 The one-of-a-kind track pump comes new in its box (Image credit: colnagocyclingbikescalifornia / eBay) Image 3 of 4 The beautiful wooden handle on this special Pegoretti-edition Silca track pump (Image credit: colnagocyclingbikescalifornia / eBay) Image 4 of 4 A closer look at the Pegoretti Ciavete paintwork (Image credit: colnagocyclingbikescalifornia / eBay)

Are you after an expensive, one-of-a-kind track pump for your garage? We've found the perfect example on eBay: a Pegoretti Ciavete-version Silca SuperPista Ultimate. Oh, and it really is expensive.

Some people get misty-eyed over frame-fitting pumps – a throwback to refined, gentlemanly roadside mechanics, deemed a world away from frenetic mini-pump activity or, heaven forbid, CO2 cartridges.

And then there are track pumps: those upright, reliable, workshop-style pumps that perfectly and easily inflate your tyres to the desired pressure from the confines of your own home – or garage. They tend to be a little on the pricier side, but follow that maxim of 'buy well, buy once', and a decent one should last you for many years, if not forever.

And they don't get much better than this Pegoretti Ciavete-version Silca SuperPista Ultimate. Many of our 'eBay Finds' here on Cyclingnews are second-hand or NOS (new old stock), but this is, in fact, a new product, according to the seller. We'll 'discuss' the price of this eBay listing at the end.

This beautiful pump marries a Silca SuperPista Ultimate track pump with a design by famous Italian framebuilder and painter Dario Pegoretti, who passed away in 2018.

Silca – the famous Italian pump manufacturer that was bought and became US-based in 2013 – have a great selection of track pumps available, and you can currently get this special, slightly cheaper, Richard Sachs version of the SuperPista Ultimate on the company's website for US$800, too.

The 'final edition' in the details from this US-based eBay seller refers to the fact that there aren't going to be any more of these made, although its stunning Ciavete paint job – Pegoretti's one-of-a-kind paint option for their custom frames – ensures that this really is a one-off anyway. Ciavete is a kind of dismissive, one-word phrase in Pegoretti's own Trentino dialect that means something along the lines of "forget it", or "whatever!"

So if you like the sound of that, and either you – or someone you know – qualify as 'a cyclist who has everything', here's the point at which you baulk: the pump is listed on eBay for US$49,999 (£40,150), which could buy you a pretty decent car. Or, even better, a good few top-notch bikes – perhaps even a custom-made Pegoretti frame, with the company still operating out of Verona.

If you're in the market for a track pump, but don't want to shell out $49,999, then there are plenty more available on eBay, or you can check out our guide to the best bike pumps.

