eBay Finds: Mapei Colnago Dream frameset

We've now featured a few Colnagos among our 'eBay Finds', and that's no great surprise given that they remain one of the most – if not the most – lusted-after frames of modern times.

This aluminium Colnago Dream, dressed beautifully in a Mapei team paintjob, will certainly appeal to fans of the Italian marque.

It feels like an age ago that Deceuninck-QuickStep rode on anything other than Specialized bikes, but the Belgian squad's predecessors – and Mapei, in particular – were long-time users of Colnago frames.

Colnago provided the Spanish Clas team with bikes from 1989, and the squad rode into the 1990s as Clas-Cajastar, with the likes of Fernando Escartin and Pello Ruiz Cabestany on its books, with Tony Rominger joining in 1992. It became Mapei-Clas in 1994, and then a merger in 1995 with the Italian GB-MG team – where today's Deceuninck-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere was a sports director – saw the new team continuing with Colnago frames, and the establishment of the true Mapei/QuickStep behemoth.

The Dream model dates from the late 1990s, while a later Dream Plus model was 'upgraded' to include a carbon-fibre rear triangle. We can find no evidence of the Dream being ridden by the pros – although we're more than happy to be corrected – but many pros were certainly still riding high-end aluminium frames well into the 2000s, as well as more recently – at the 2020 Tour Down Under.

Most of the Mapei team's victories came on Colnago's famous carbon C40 model, and later the C50 and C59, until in 2003 – as QuickStep-Davitamon – the team moved to Time frames, followed later by Eddy Merckx bikes and Specialized.

The Dream boasts the same star-shaped top tube as Colnago's pricier carbon models, which became somewhat of a trademark. At AU$1,900 (£975 / US$1,225), it's on the pricier side for a used aluminium frame, but when it comes complete with those Mapei cubes, it's going to interest a fair few people, and the seller – based in Australia – is happy to ship the 57cm frame worldwide.

Continue to dream about owning a C40 – we'll allow you that – but this Dream will tick a lot of boxes for Mapei and Colnago fans.

