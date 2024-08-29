'Eager to explore GC potential' - Niamh Fisher-Black swaps SD Worx-Protime for Lidl-Trek in 2025

24-year-old climbing talent from New Zealand signs with American outfit until 2027

Niamh Fisher-Black will join Gaia Realini at Lidl-Trek, with both climbing talents signed until 2027
Niamh Fisher-Black will swap SD Worx-Protime for Lidl-Trek from 2025 onwards, looking to explore her GC potential with the American squad.

The 24-year-old New Zealander is the fourth big signing announced for Lidl-Trek's women's team this transfer window on a contract until 2027 after Anna Henderson, Emma Norsgaard and Riejanne Markus. 

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.