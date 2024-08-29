'Eager to explore GC potential' - Niamh Fisher-Black swaps SD Worx-Protime for Lidl-Trek in 2025

Niamh Fisher-Black will join Gaia Realini at Lidl-Trek, with both climbing talents signed until 2027

Niamh Fisher-Black will swap SD Worx-Protime for Lidl-Trek from 2025 onwards, looking to explore her GC potential with the American squad.

The 24-year-old New Zealander is the fourth big signing announced for Lidl-Trek's women's team this transfer window on a contract until 2027 after Anna Henderson, Emma Norsgaard and Riejanne Markus.

Fisher-Black raced for SD Worx-Protime, women’s cycling’s top-ranked team, from 2021-2024 after turning pro in 2020, however, she’s made the jump to Lidl-Trek, inspired by the team’s racing style and hopeful of reaching her potential as a GC rider.

“Lidl-Trek have long been an attractive team to me, I admire their aggressive style of racing and professional approach. It’s been noticeable even from the outside; their commitment to their riders, rider development and keen plans for the future,” said Fisher-Black in a press release.

“I am eager to explore my potential in GC riding, perhaps starting with shorter stage races and progressing to the Grand Tour lengths. I am realistic that I have some work to do, but I am confident that Lidl-Trek will be able to provide the stable footing and supportive environment that I need to take these steps.

“I am very grateful to Lidl Trek in their belief in me as a rider, and I anticipate a really good few years to come.”

Fisher-Black found success with the Dutch squad as she netted her first two WorldTour wins at the Tour de Suisse in 2023 and Giro d’Italia Women earlier this season on the uphill finish to Toano.

Still only 24, she has big potential to grow into a top GC rider, recently showing off her climbing talents on debut at the Tour de France Femmes, where she worked to help Demi Vollering take second place overall, including a notably huge pull up the Col du Glandon.

“Niamh is a standout talent with a bright future ahead of her. We’ve been impressed by her development so far, and she is eager to continue on this upward trajectory,” said Team Manager Luca Guercilena.

“At Lidl-Trek, we are committed to providing her with the environment and resources she needs to reach her full potential. We’re looking forward to seeing her in the Lidl-Trek jersey and to witness what she can achieve alongside her new teammates.”

With Fisher-Black and Gaia Realini, who is also signed with Lidl-Trek until 2027, the American squad have great climbing talents in their ranks for 2025 onwards, with the young Italian taking fifth overall at the recent Tour de France Femmes.