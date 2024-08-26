Tour de France stage winner Emma Norsgaard signs with Lidl-Trek

Dane inks three-year contract through 2027

Lidl-Trek announced they have signed Danish rider Emma Norsgaard, who has raced for the Movistar Team since 2021.

Norsgaard, 25, won a stage in the Tour de France Femmes in 2023 with a long-range solo attack. She has also won stages of the Giro d'Italia, the overall Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs and Le Samyn des Dames.

