Tour de France stage winner Emma Norsgaard signs with Lidl-Trek

Lidl-Trek announced they have signed Danish rider Emma Norsgaard, who has raced for the Movistar Team since 2021.

Norsgaard, 25, won a stage in the Tour de France Femmes in 2023 with a long-range solo attack. She has also won stages of the Giro d'Italia, the overall Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs and Le Samyn des Dames.

Originally billed as a sprinter, Norsgaard has developed into a versatile all-rounder, with podiums in the Baloise Ladies Tour and RideLondon Classique in addition to top 10s in most of the major Spring Classics.

Norsgaard signed with Lidl-Trek through the 2027 season.

"This team has always been a dream team for me, and I really had the feeling that they have confidence in me and believe so much in me," Norsgaard said.

"I am so proud to become part of one of the absolute best teams in the world. I already started dreaming about the upcoming season after my first meeting with Trek. I am really looking forward to becoming a better cyclist and making a plan to reach my dreams together with my new teammates. I am hoping to be the best version of myself and the best possible teammate."

Norsgaard got the attention of Lidl-Trek manager Luca Guercilena with her "never-say-die" attacking attitude with the Tour de France stage win where she made the day's three-rider breakaway then held off the sprinting peloton solo to take the victory by a single second.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The victory confirmed that she had shifted her talents to a new direction.

"I'm not a sprinter anymore, I have to realize it, Norsgaard said at the time. "I might be fast but I can't keep up with the real sprinters so I took a chance today and reached for the stars - and here we are."

Guercilena said, "Emma is a phenomenal talent with a wide range of skills. Our team is well-known for its aggressive racing style, and I believe Emma will align perfectly with this.

"Even though Emma has been racing at the highest level for several years already, she is still a young rider. We believe she has the potential to become one of the top riders in the Classics, and we're excited to support her development over the next few years. She's a rider who knows how to win in different scenarios, and we're confident she'll be a key asset to Lidl-Trek."