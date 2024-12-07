Eric Brunner running, literally, towards third elite men's US cyclocross title and better grid position at European races

'The LA games are 100% on my mind' says multi-discipline rider as he begins long-term path to 2028 Olympic Games

Eric Brunner takes the win at the 2023 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships elite men&#039;s race
Eric Brunner takes the win at the 2023 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships elite men's race (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Eric Brunner (CompEdge Racing) has more on his 'to-do' list than just retaining the stars-and-stripes jersey next week at USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships. A win in Louisville, Kentucky on December 15 would give him what really matters when he hits the UCI Cyclocross World Cup circuit in Europe later this month - points. And he's closer to a long-term goal that is still four years away, as he admits "the LA games are 100% on my mind".

The Boulder, Colorado native goes into Louisville seeking a third elite men's cyclocross title, plus another he won in 2019 as a U23 rider. He has had a prolific fall season, winning six of 10 UCI races, even though he delayed entering the US-based cyclocross season until late September.

