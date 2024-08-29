Dylan Groenewegen breaks collarbone in Renewi Tour sprint crash, Tim Merlier relegated

Fall happens on stage 1 finish line as Merlier swings toward Jayco-AlUla rider while they cross in fourth and fifth

BILZEN BELGIUM AUGUST 28 LR Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team Jayco AlUla and Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep react after being involved in a crash at finish line during the 20th Renewi Tour 2024 Stage 1 a 1636km stage from Riemst to Bilzen UCIWT on August 28 2024 in Bilzen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) and Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) after crashing on the finish line on stage 1 of the Renewi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) broke his collarbone on stage 1 of the Renewi Tour, crashing heavily on the line with Tim Merlier after the Soudal-QuickStep rider swung toward him as they sprinted across the Bilzen finish in fourth and fifth.

Merlier – who could be seen putting his hands up in what looked like remonstration as Groenewegen lay on the ground in pain and distressed – was relegated to the back of the lead bunch by the race jury for the move in the sprint. That shifted him from fourth to 83rd place on stage 1 but there will be more opportunities for Merlier. His team expects that he will be able to start on Thursday, escaping the hard fall that left him tangled up with Groenewegen with 'some abrasions'.

The race, however, is over for Groenewegen who was spearheading Jayco-AlUla's stage winning hopes at the five stage Belgian tour.

