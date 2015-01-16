Dowsett undergoes successful surgery

Image 1 of 4 Alex Dowsett presents his Hour Record attempt in London (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 4 A satisfied Alex Dowsett heads for the race leader's podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 4 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 4 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) in yellow at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) underwent successful surgery on his broken collarbone on Thursday. Dowsett broke his collarbone during a training crash near his home in Essex on Tuesday. A decision on whether or not he will continue his attempt to break the Hour Record in February is due in the coming days, depending on his initial recovery and Dowsett’s own decision.

“Collarbone surgery successful yesterday. Hour Record to be considered in a few days, based on recovery and Alex's own choice,” the team wrote on Twitter on Friday morning.

Dowsett was due to make his attempt in the Lee Valley VeloPark in London on February 27. The Movistar rider recorded a short video message from his hospital bed which was posted on the team’s YouTube channel.

“Surgery yesterday went extremely well, I should be out of hospital today or tomorrow,” he said. “I wanted to say thank you to everybody for your support all the messages I’ve had on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have been phenomenal."

“We’re trying our hardest to make the perfect hour on the 27th of February still work, we might have to call it the almost perfect hour because of this here… obviously, if this doesn’t recover as much as it should do then we will postpone it. It’s a case of never say never.”

