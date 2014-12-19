First look: Alex Dowsett's Hour Record bike

Image 1 of 12 Alex Dowsett will ride this Canyon bike for his Hour Record record attempt (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 12 Campagnolo has supplied special versions of its Ghibli wheels (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 12 Dowsett's bike is white but is likely to be in Movistar colours come his record attempt (Image credit: Movistar) Image 4 of 12 The #perfecthour hashtag is on the aero top tube (Image credit: Movistar) Image 5 of 12 A side view of the aero Canyon headtube (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 12 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) on his way to third place (Image credit: John Pierce PhotoSport International) Image 7 of 12 The Movistar team has dubbed Dowsett's attempt as the #perfecthour (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 12 Dowsett has yet to choose his gears for the Hour Record attempt but they will be pretty big (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 12 The track bike has a special saddle (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 12 A view of Dowsetts position and cockpit (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 12 Alex Dowsett presented his Hour Record attempt in London with Movistar team manager Eusebio Unzué (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Movistar and Canyon believe that they have provided Alex Dowsett with the ideal machine to break the Hour Record next February.

The British rider will attempt the record at the London Olympic velodrome on February 27 and at the press conference to announce the bid, Dowsett showed off his one-of-a-kind Canyon Speedmax WRH bike.

At present the frame - a standard road set up with a few specific track modifications - is painted with a white livery with the hashtag #perfecthour donning the top tube. Come February it’s likely that the paint scheme will match Movistar’s trade team colours.

"All the cable housing holes are filled up for aerodynamics and there’s no resistance where the front end brakes would be. The rear end is different in that standard width is reduced and the drop out are perfectly horizontal rather than at an angle," said Canyon’s marketing officer Matthew Heitmann.

"Campagnolo built this specific chainring and it’s also wider but overall it’s a standard road geometry bike that he’s been riding, aside from some adjustments."

Campagnolo have also provided a new updated version of their Ghibli wheelset for the attempt and Dowsett has been hard at work training on the machine at the London velodrome over the last few weeks.

"They’ve adjusted the sprocket spacing in the rear wheel to give perfect chain alignment and Alex will be using Continental tubs and he will use the Look Aero Keo pedals," Heitmann said.