'Disproportionate' - Women's WorldTeams disqualified at Tour de Romandie over GPS trackers file appeal with CAS

Teams that were kicked out of WorldTour stage race in August for refusing units said they were 'intimidated'

A representative from Swiss Timing installs a GPS tracker on the bike of Noelle Ingold (Nexetis) before the Tour de Romandie 2025
The UCI's new GPS tracking system is placed on a bike at the Tour de Romandie Féminin (Image credit: Getty Images)

The five teams which the UCI disqualified from the women's Tour de Romandie last month have filed an appeal with the Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS), saying that the UCI's move "violated UCI Regulations, was disproportionate, imposed without due process, and enforced in a manner that left riders and teams feeling intimidated".

The appeal to CAS will not change the fact that 30 riders were not allowed to compete in the Tour de Romandie Féminin, but could end the UCI's referral of the case to the Disciplinary Commission and the threat to have the UCI Licence Commission revoke their licenses.

