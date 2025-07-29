Demi Vollering starts Tour de France Femmes stage 4, after medical examinations and second concussion check

Updated - 'I hit my head also a bit but for now it doesn't look like I have a concussion' Vollering says on the start line in Saumur

SAMMUR, FRANCE - JULY 29: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 4 a 130.7km stage from Saumur to Poitiers / #UCIWWT / on July 29, 2025 in Saumur, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering warms-up before the start of stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering will race on at the Tour de France Femmes and started stage 4 after further medical examinations and a second concussion protocol check ruled out the risk of a serious concussion, FDJ-Suez announced on Tuesday.

Cyclingnews saw Vollering warm-up for the stage outside the FDJ-Suez team and she spoke briefly before the stage start.

