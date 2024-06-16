Demi Vollering poised for Tour de Suisse overall victory, extend stage race winning streak

Longo Borghini moves into podium spot, as Cadzow closes in on Realini

Demi Vollering at the Tour de Suisse Women 2024
Demi Vollering at the Tour de Suisse Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With two consecutive stage victories, Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) has established herself as the undisputed GC leader and looks poised to win the overall title at the Tour de Suisse Women, which would continue a winning streak that has seen her also win Vuelta España Femenina, Itzulia Women and Vuelta a Burgos.

"I approached the time trial like a normal race, knowing that normally, during a climb, I only get stronger. I rode myself completely empty in the last kilometres. I'm good at that. Luckily, it was enough for the win, and I was also able to gain time in the general classification," Vollering said in a team press release after winning the stage 2 time trial.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.