Decathlon adds shipping giant CMA CGM as title sponsor in step towards super team status

The Decathlon AG2R team have announced shipping giant CMA CGM as a new five-year title sponsor starting in 2026. The new sponsorship will help the team raise the team's budget to close to 40 million Euro as they work towards a top five place in the men's WorldTour and so super team status alongside UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Lidl-Trek, Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers.

The French team revealed to Cyclingnews how they plan to target Tour de France success with generational talent Paul Seixas. CMA CGM will long-standing sponsor AG2R La Mondiale, who have also ended their time as team owner.

According to reports in France, Decathlon-CMA CGM will create a women's team for the 2027 season. They will continue their successful junior and Development teams, creating a pipeline for rider development.

CMA CGM is considered the third biggest container shipping company in the world, with revenue of $55 billion in 2024 according to reports. It operates in 160 countries, with headquarters in Marseille, with close to 600 vessels and 160,000 EMPLOYEES.

“CMA CGM’s commitment alongside Decathlon marks a decisive step in our 2030 strategic plan, which aims for the highest level on the global stage," team manager Dominique Serieys said after a final singing ceremony in Marseille during the Tour de France rest day.

"This ambition is fully embodied by both Decathlon and CMA CGM. They share a long-term vision, a strong culture of innovation, and core values that help promote France internationally. Yesterday partners of Paris 2024, this alliance, a legacy of the Games, sends a strong signal: we are determined to write a historic new chapter for French and global sport.

Serieys has shaken up the team after taking over from Vincent Lavenu in 2024. The team will continue to be based near Chambéry in the Alps but will have a more international roster in, with at least ten new riders expected to be signed for 2026.

"We want to prepare for a great future with Paul Seixas for 2028 or 2030. We will sign more big talents and raise the budget," Serieys promised.

New signings for 2026 are expected to include Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij from Visma-Lease a Bike, and Tiesj Benoot, with Cees Bol, Daan Hoole and Tobias Lund Andresen forming Kooj's lead out train.

18-year-old Seixas rode the Critérium du Dauphiné in his first season at WorldTour level, finishing with overall. He was junior world time trial champion in 2024 and also won the 2024 2024 Giro della Lunigiana, the Italian stage race that often indicates future talent. He is expected to lead the French team at this year's Tour de l'Avenir, with his Tour debut expected as soon as 2026 or 2027.