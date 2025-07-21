Decathlon adds shipping giant CMA CGM as title sponsor in step towards super team status

French team hopes to target Tour de France victory with Paul Seixas in years to come

MURET, FRANCE - JULY 20: (L-R) Bruno Armirail of France and Bastien Tronchon of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 15 a 169.3km stage from Muret to Carcassonne / #UCIWT / on July 20, 2025 in Muret, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale sign-on at the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Decathlon AG2R team have announced shipping giant CMA CGM as a new five-year title sponsor starting in 2026. The new sponsorship will help the team raise the team's budget to close to 40 million Euro as they work towards a top five place in the men's WorldTour and so super team status alongside UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Lidl-Trek, Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers.

The French team revealed to Cyclingnews how they plan to target Tour de France success with generational talent Paul Seixas. CMA CGM will long-standing sponsor AG2R La Mondiale, who have also ended their time as team owner.

Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

