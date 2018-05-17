Cyclingnews Films presents: CRESCENDO – the finale of the Giro d'Italia

CRESCENDO - out June 1, 2018

The Giro d'Italia is one of the most iconic and celebrated races on the calendar, and the current battleground for many of the biggest stage race stars in professional cycling.

Following on from the huge success of Cyclingnews’ debut film THE HOLY WEEK - which captured the emotions of the Cobbled Classics - we return with our follow-up production: CRESCENDO.

Focusing on the final week of the 2018 Giro d’Italia, we will once again go behind the scenes with some of the world's biggest teams and leading riders, to capture the raw emotions and daily drama of Grand Tour racing as they battle through the decisive stages of this year's race.

The final week begins with the pivotal 34.2-kilometre time trial between Trento and Rovereto. Specialists such as Tom Dumoulin and Rohan Dennis have a chance to put time into their rivals before the advantage swings back to the climbers in the final mountain stages. Stage 18 sees the start of a trifecta of days in the Italian Alps. Stages to Prato Nevoso, Bardonecchia, and Cervinia are bursting with mountain passes and it’s here where the maglia rosa will be won and lost.

Here you'll find a taster of what’s to come on June 1. Over the coming days and weeks, we'll release more footage before the full version of the film is available. Stay tuned to the site and our Vimeo channel for more details.

CRESCENDO will be released on June 1 – less than a week after the Giro finishes in Rome. You can pre-order your copy of CRESCENDO at our special pre-order price of ($4.99) to buy or ($1.99) to rent. You will not be charged until the film is released, and your 72-hour rental will begin from when the film is released. Click here to pre-order your copy of CRESCENDO.

You can still view THE HOLY WEEK trailer and download the film from our Vimeo channel.