Cyclingnews Films: The Holy Week - Excerpt

Cyclingnews’ highly anticipated debut film – The Holy Week – will be released on Vimeo on Monday April 16 at 14:00 CET.

The film captures the emotions of one of the most compelling Classics campaigns of recent years, from the tension before the Tour of Flanders to the drama and thrilling finale of the velodrome finish at Paris-Roubaix.

It tells the story of Quick-Step Floors’ domination on home roads at the Tour Flanders and how Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe defeated them and the rest of the peloton on the pave of Paris-Roubaix.

The Cyclingnews film crew went behind the scenes with the biggest teams and followed the major Classics contenders, including Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet, Niki Terpstra, Philippe Gilbert and their teammates. We were granted exclusive access to team reconnaissance rides, the intimacy of the team buses, the massage table, post-race celebration parties and rider de-briefs.

We bring new light on the dynamics within teams and showcase why the cobbled Classics hold such a special place within our sport.

Last week we revealed a teaser of what is to come and above is an exclusive excerpt. This time we have behind the scenes footage, featuring Peter Sagan, Daniel Oss and the Bora-Hansgrohe team as they recon the Paris-Roubaix pave.

This is our first venture into long-form film and we’re both excited and proud to present The Holy Week.

We hope the success of this first film will lead to us bringing you a new series of compelling content that we can showcase on Cyclingnews. With that in mind we hope that you can understand why we’ve associated a download fee for the film.

The documentary will be available to download to rent ($1.99 USD) or to purchase ($4.99 USD) from our Vimeo channel.

THE HOLY WEEK - Excerpt from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.