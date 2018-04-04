Cyclingnews Films presents: The Holy Week

Coming soon: Cyclingnews Films (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Next week Cyclingnews unveils the first in a series of documentary films. Our premiere feature centres on the holy week within cycling, between the start of the Tour of Flanders and the finish line of Paris-Roubaix. These two races form the epicentre of the cobbled classics, the bergs of Flanders and the cobbles of Roubaix etched into the rich history of the sport.

Featuring Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet, Niki Terpstra, Philippe Gilbert and a string of other key personalities, the film tells the story of the cobbled classics through the eyes of the riders and their support staff.

From preparation to celebration, thanks to behind-the-scenes access, we bring you closer to the action than you've ever been before. Shedding light on the dynamics within teams and what drives some of these riders to push themselves to their limits, the film demonstrates why the cobbles of Flanders and Roubaix hold such a special place within the sport of cycling.

Here you'll find a sneak preview of what's to come next week. Over the coming days, we'll release more footage, before the full version of the film is available next week. Stay tuned to the site and our Vimeo page for more details.

THE HOLY WEEK - Trailer from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.