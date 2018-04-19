Fleche wrap, Alps update and Holy Week - Podcast

Julian Alaphilippe wins Fleche Wallonne 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With the Ardennes Classics in full flow, Giro d'Italia contenders going toe-to-toe in the Tour of the Alps, and our first documentary film recently launched, there was plenty to get our teeth into in the latest episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast.

Related Articles Alaphilippe wins La Flèche Wallonne

Recorded just after the conclusion of La Flèche Wallonne, Daniel Benson is joined by Patrick Fletcher to discuss and dissect the racing, with a coming-of-age victory of Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe and continued dominance on the women's side from Anna van der Breggen.

Flèche is the second installment in the Ardennes triptych, and so we take a brief look back at Sunday's Amstel Gold Race before looking ahead to the biggest one of all: Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

As well as the Ardennes, we've had great racing over in the Alps of northern Italy, where Chris Froome, Thibaut Pinot and others are putting the final touches to their Giro d'Italia preparations. We take a look at the opening exchanges and do our best to read into the form of those who'll be protagonists on the roads of the Giro next month.

Finally, we hear from Luke Rowe and Taylor Phinney, both of whom feature in the very first offering from Cyclingnews Films. Titled 'The Holy Week', our first film documents the crescendo of the cobbled classics, from the Tour of Flanders to Paris-Roubaix, taking you behind-the-scenes to experience the races like never before.

Download the Cyclingnews Film The Holy Week! Rent ($1.99 USD) or purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand. You can watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.

THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.