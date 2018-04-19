Cyclingnews Films: The Holy Week - Now available

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins 2018 Paris-Roubaix in the Roubaix Velodrome (Image credit: Getty Images)

The record books will tell you that Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed the spoils at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, but the cobbled classics were far more than just the tales of two winners.

Cyclingnews’ first documentary film, The Holy Week, tells the story from the eve of the Tour of Flanders right through until the tense finale on the Roubaix velodrome. Through the eyes of the riders, team staff and the devoted roadside fans, we go behind the scenes to capture the essence of the cobbled classics, and the emotions of one of the most compelling campaigns of recent years.

The Cyclingnews film crew were granted exclusive access to the biggest teams. We followed reconnaissance rides, were allowed into the inner sanctum of team buses, on the massage table, and invited to post-race celebration parties and rider debriefs to create this near fifty-minute film.

Along with coverage of Sagan, Terpstra and Greg Van Avermaet, we interview their teammates and find out what makes the Classics stars tick and what drives them over some of the most brutal yet beautiful terrain in the sport. There are cameos from Daniel Oss, Matteo Trentin, Luke Rowe, Taylor Phinney, Patrick Lefevere and former Paris-Roubaix winner Mat Hayman, all with unique takes on a special week.

We hope the success of this first film will lead to us bringing you a new series of compelling content that we can showcase on Cyclingnews. With that in mind we hope that you can understand why we’ve associated a download fee for the film.

The documentary will be available to download to rent ($1.99 USD) or to purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand. You can also watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.

THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.