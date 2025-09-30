'Cycling owes me nothing, I owe it everything' - Nathan Haas makes Ranxo Gravel his last race as a professional cyclist

After 20 years across road and gravel racing, Australian said career as a pro 'not a joke, it hardens you, makes you more durable, makes you a better person'

Nathan Haas (Image credit: Colnago)

The Gravel Earth Series referred to Ranxo Gravel as 'the final dance', since it wrapped up the 23-event collection of global contests for a series overall titles. It was also the final dance of a 20-year professional career for Nathan Haas.

"It's a weird feeling coming up to my last bike race as a professional. It is my first one in, well, first international bike race in 2006, that's 20 years ago. Long time to be doing the same thing. It's been great," Haas announced with a video on his Instagram account just a few days before taking the start at Ranxo Gravel on Sunday.

