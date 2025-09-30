'Cycling owes me nothing, I owe it everything' - Nathan Haas makes Ranxo Gravel his last race as a professional cyclist

The Gravel Earth Series referred to Ranxo Gravel as 'the final dance', since it wrapped up the 23-event collection of global contests for a series overall titles. It was also the final dance of a 20-year professional career for Nathan Haas.

"It's a weird feeling coming up to my last bike race as a professional. It is my first one in, well, first international bike race in 2006, that's 20 years ago. Long time to be doing the same thing. It's been great," Haas announced with a video on his Instagram account just a few days before taking the start at Ranxo Gravel on Sunday.

No, Haas did not contend at the front of the race in Ponts, Spain race, won in a two-up sprint by gravel newcomer Wout Alleman against Magnus Bak Klaris. Nor did he come close to an overall GES podium for the season, won by Klaris. It was not about results this year, just the opportunity to continue life discovery with a job that was more fun than work.

"I think a big part of why we do this is to learn, to grow. And I think, for what it's worth, I've probably extracted everything I can, every lesson I can, every bit of self growth that I could manage from cycling," he explained while on a bike ride in his social post.

"Last bike race - Ranxo. A lot of feelings, kind of processing them, but all in all, I'm happy and looking forward to finishing, finishing the race and seeing what emotions come out the end of the day."

Close to four years ago the WorldTour veteran switched from a focus on road racing to gravel racing. It was not retirement, but a transition to an 'alternative' calendar which fellow Australian road pro Lachlan Morton, also a former teammate of Haas' on Garmin Sharp teams, popularised when the COVID-19 global pandemic wrecked chaos on the traditional schedule.

Having started riding mountain bikes in Australia with downhill and then cross-country, he then took up road racing as a teenager. He then won his first pro races - Japan Cup Road Race and Herald Sun Tour, when he was 22 on a local Continental squad. He raced 10 seasons on the WorldTour level, last with Cofidis in 2021.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Haas has been a columnist for Cyclingnews since he moved back to off-road, providing insight and opinions on the growing discipline of gravel. He has been one of the pioneers of the non-pavement for former WorldTour pros like Morton, Peter Stetina and Ian Boswell.

While he had podiums at The Traka 200 and Seven, with hard-fought battles at Belgian Waffle Ride events, Unbound Gravel and UCI Gravel World Series races, he now has a new notable resume fact - the first professional rider to retire from gravel racing.

"I'm in a good place. Feel like I've pushed as much as I can, and whilst I am super disappointed that this last year has not been one where I got to kind of go out on many highs of results. It's been some injury, medical, shit, surgery, but maybe it's poetic. Maybe that's the best way to leave cycling professionally is knowing that you squeeze the sponge all the way out to the last drop," he said.

This year he started with third place on the opening stage of Sahara Gravel in February, but did not finish all four stages, an injury requiring surgery. Out of the top 30 for UCI Gravel World Series events at The Gralloch and Wish One Millau, he then had minor success at SBT GRVL with 14th. It was not the robust calendar of events he would have liked for himself, or his sponsors.

"I'm excited about what's next, what it may be, see what it becomes. I think this phase of life has served me well. Cycling owes me nothing, and I owe it everything," Hass said.

"It always seems like it went fast. There were times where it went slow and it was tough, but depressing at points, professional cycling is not a not a joke, hardens you, makes you more durable, makes you a better person.

"I think the real essence of cycling or sport or any endeavors that we're actually just chasing an emotion, and I'm looking forward to see what emotions come out at the finish line or midway through the race or even at the start or a week later. Who knows. But signing off. Thank you cycling. It's been, it's been fucking great, and I love you."