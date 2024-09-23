Cromwell, Sherwell, Bradbury, Frain and Gigante power Australia's Gravel World Championships challenge

Men's line-up for October 5-6 rainbow races in Belgium includes Haas, Sens, Ovett and Stenning among team of nine

UCI Womens WorldTeam CanyonSRAMs Australian rider Tiffany Cromwell cycles during the elite race at the European and Belgian Gravel Championships in Heverlee Leuven on October 1 2023 Photo by JASPER JACOBS Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by JASPER JACOBSBelgaAFP via Getty Images
Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) on her way to victory at the European Gravel Championships in 2023, which was run on a similar course to this year's Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia will be stepping into the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium with a women's squad that boasts a strong mix of proven gravel talent and road crossover riders, including debuting Australian champion Courtney Sherwell, Giro d'Italia stage winner Neve Bradbury and proven player Tiffany Cromwell.

The men's team will include the experience of Nathan Haas, last year's Australian gravel champion Connor Sens, Freddy Ovett and Oliver Stenning among a squad of nine that will take on the 181km men's race from Halle to Leuven on Sunday October 6. Completing the squad is Laurens Black, Tom Chester, Kobe Henderson, Matthew Shepherd and Ben Spenceley. Brendan Johnston, who was automatically selected as national champion, opted not to compete.

Selections for the elite men's team were dominated by those who gathered qualification through the UCI Gravel World Series but for the women's elite team it was a combination of series qualification and wild card entries from the national federation, AusCycling. It is a combination that should deliver a powerful squad for the 134km event on Saturday October 5.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

