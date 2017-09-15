Cromwell has final say on Australia Worlds selection - Women's news shorts

Image 1 of 5 Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Claire Rose (DNA) works on the front to bring the break back (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Trixi Worrack after the Boels Ladies Tour prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) had her final say on the Bergen World Championships and the controversy that surrounded the selection of the women's team. Rachel Neylan and Chloe Hosking were added to the team for Norway after appealing the initial selection, which planned to send the team to the Worlds with two riders less than they had qualified.

Cromwell did not make the eventual seven-rider line-up, but expressed her delight that Australia would finally be sending a full roster. "There's always going to be politics, and decisions that we don't always like. I just hope that we don't have to deal with one of these situations again," Cromwell wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"So great to see that the Australian women are finally given what they deserve in having a full team in Bergen. It took a lot of fighting, a number of people to stand up and highlight the many issues that arose from the initial decision from Cycling Australia and the High Performance management and not letting it stand.”

It is the first time since 2011 that Cromwell will not take part in the World Championships and only the second time she has missed out since making her debut in the competition in 2009. The 29-year-old said that she had already made her peace with not racing in Bergen earlier in the month and would not have been ready to race at the Worlds if she had finally been added to the list.

"Am I disappointed to not be selected the second time around? If I'm honest, no I'm not," she wrote. "In my head my season was finished after the Lotto Belgium Tour. I had ruled out any possibility of racing worlds after being informed of the initial decisions. I've already switched off, lost my focus and I know that deep down, even if I did get the call up that I wouldn't have been able to give my absolute best performance."

Rose signs for Cervelo-Bigla

British national time trial champion Claire Rose has signed a deal to race with Cervelo-Bigla for the 2018 season. She joins Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen as new additions to the Swiss registered team.

"I am super excited to be joining Cervélo Bigla next year, I see it as an incredible opportunity to step up, learn from and be part of some of the best in women's cycling," Rose said. "The team also has a big focus on time trialling and the team time trial which are two of my favourite events.

"It was great talking to [Team manager] Thomas Campana and hearing his passion for both them and the team. I have always been impressed at how the team operates and rides at races with riders not afraid to give everything for their teammates. The level of partners and sponsors the team has is impressive and I am looking forward to working with them."

Rose stepped up to UCI level with Sarah Storey's Podium Ambition squad in 2016, but has been racing in the US with the Visit Dallas DNA team for the past year. After finishing runner up in the 2016 British time trial championships, she beat the likes of Hannah Barnes and Katie Archibold to win the title in June. In America, she has notched up a podium finish at the Joe Martin Stage Race and time trial wins at the Cascade Cycling Classic. Her move to Cervelo-Bigla will bolster their time trial ambitions, while she also has her sights set on the Commonwealth Games.

"The role I see myself playing is protecting another rider, being in or chasing down a breakaway, or leading out in a sprint finish for Lotta [Lepistö]. Next year I am aiming to help the team continue its World Tour successes and also target the World TTT Championships. I would also love the opportunity to race the Women's Tour and be part of a team victory at home in the UK."

Worrack leads Canyon-SRAM in Worlds TTT

Multiple German time trial champion Trixi Worrack will lead Canyon-SRAM into battle in the team time trial at the World Championships this Sunday. Joining Worrack will be Hannah Barnes, Lisa Brennauer, Elena Cecchini, Mieke Kröger and Alexis Ryan.

The six-rider line-up is almost exactly the same as the one that rode to second place in Qatar a year ago. Ryan is the only change for Bergen with Alena Amialiusik still out of action after breaking her pelvis at the Women's Tour in June. The course is 42.5km and features two punchy climbs and a 600-metre long cobblestone section in the final kilometres.

"A lot can happen in the TTT," said Worrack. “Out of all the TTT courses I've done in the last five years I would have to say this is the most challenging because of the climbs. I expect that the weather will play a role too. We will give our best and I have a good feeling that we can achieve something nice."

