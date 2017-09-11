Anna van der Breggen seals overall Women's WorldTour win

Trending

Olympic champion rewarded for Giro Rosa, California and Ardennes success

Women's WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) sealed second on GC

Women's WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) sealed second on GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
News WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans)

News WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna van der Breggen on the podium following her stage 5 victory at the Boels Ladies Tour

Anna van der Breggen on the podium following her stage 5 victory at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna ver der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)

Anna ver der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna van der Breggen doing up the jersey

Anna van der Breggen doing up the jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With five WorldTour wins in 2017, Anna van der Breggen was the dominant rider in the women's peloton and has been rewarded with victory in the season long classification. The Dutchwoman didn't race the final event on the calendar, Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta, having previously done enough to secure the win. The Olympic Champion has been selected in the Dutch squad for the Worlds later this month and is a favourite for the rainbow jersey.

At the conclusion of 20 Women's WorldTour races, van der Breggen finished with 1016 points, ahead of compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica–Scott) on 989 points and former teammate Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Energy) 856 points in third place.

Van der Breggen's Boels-Dolmans also enjoyed a commanding win in the team classification for the second year running. Boels Dolmans finished with 3273 points with Sunweb a distant second on 2153 points. Along with van der Breggen, Lizzie Deignan also finished top-ten in the rankings to ensure the win.

Jolien D'Hoore's Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta win lifted the Belgian on Wiggle-High5 into sixth place on the standings. The result ensured D'Hoore finished just four points behind teammate Elisa Longo Borghini on 626 points. American Coryn Rivera finished fourth overall 803 points.

The top five all enjoyed a stint at the Women's WorldTour leader across the season.

The young rider classification was comfortably won by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervélo–Bigla) as the Dane collected 52 points. Her nearest challengers were Alice Barnes (Drops) and Amalie Dideriksen (Boels–Dolmans) tied on 16 points. Just seven riders scored more than ten points with 28 riders in total finishing with points against their name.

Final Women's WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Jersey Violet.Svg Boels–Dolmans1016pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica–Scott989
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling856
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb803
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5630
6Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5626
7Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Boels–Dolmans623
8Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb614
9Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling518
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé–Cipollini457
11Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling452
12Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels–Dolmans429
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon–SRAM427
14Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels–Dolmans373
15Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling347
16Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana334
17Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon–SRAM321
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels–Dolmans320
19Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope320
20Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling303

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling52pts
2Alice Barnes (Gbr) Drops16
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels–Dolmans16
4Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Hitec Products12
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling12
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto–Soudal Ladies12
7Anna Christian (GBr) Drops10
8Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg–Destil8
9Nikola Nosková (Cze) Bepink–Cogeas8
10Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana8
11Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb8
12Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb8
13Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana8
14Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink–Cogeas6
15Alba Teruel Ribes (Esp) Lointek4
16Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team VéloCONCEPT Women4
17Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb4
18Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling4
19Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia4
20Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Boels–Dolmans3273pts
2Team Sunweb2153
3Wiggle High51824
4Orica–Scott1821
5Canyon–SRAM1505
6WM3 Pro Cycling1414
7Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling1228
8Alé–Cipollini976
9Cylance Pro Cycling763
10FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope662
11BTC City Ljubljana512
12Astana398
13Lensworld–Kuota300
14Team VéloCONCEPT Women278
15UnitedHealthcare259
16Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank255
17Drops245
18Team Hitec Products243
19Bepink–Cogeas223
20Lotto–Soudal Ladies114