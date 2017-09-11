Anna van der Breggen seals overall Women's WorldTour win
Olympic champion rewarded for Giro Rosa, California and Ardennes success
With five WorldTour wins in 2017, Anna van der Breggen was the dominant rider in the women's peloton and has been rewarded with victory in the season long classification. The Dutchwoman didn't race the final event on the calendar, Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta, having previously done enough to secure the win. The Olympic Champion has been selected in the Dutch squad for the Worlds later this month and is a favourite for the rainbow jersey.
At the conclusion of 20 Women's WorldTour races, van der Breggen finished with 1016 points, ahead of compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica–Scott) on 989 points and former teammate Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Energy) 856 points in third place.
Van der Breggen's Boels-Dolmans also enjoyed a commanding win in the team classification for the second year running. Boels Dolmans finished with 3273 points with Sunweb a distant second on 2153 points. Along with van der Breggen, Lizzie Deignan also finished top-ten in the rankings to ensure the win.
Jolien D'Hoore's Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta win lifted the Belgian on Wiggle-High5 into sixth place on the standings. The result ensured D'Hoore finished just four points behind teammate Elisa Longo Borghini on 626 points. American Coryn Rivera finished fourth overall 803 points.
The top five all enjoyed a stint at the Women's WorldTour leader across the season.
The young rider classification was comfortably won by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervélo–Bigla) as the Dane collected 52 points. Her nearest challengers were Alice Barnes (Drops) and Amalie Dideriksen (Boels–Dolmans) tied on 16 points. Just seven riders scored more than ten points with 28 riders in total finishing with points against their name.
Final Women's WorldTour rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Jersey Violet.Svg Boels–Dolmans
|1016
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica–Scott
|989
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|856
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|803
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|630
|6
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|626
|7
|Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Boels–Dolmans
|623
|8
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
|614
|9
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling
|518
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé–Cipollini
|457
|11
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|452
|12
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels–Dolmans
|429
|13
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon–SRAM
|427
|14
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels–Dolmans
|373
|15
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|347
|16
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana
|334
|17
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon–SRAM
|321
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels–Dolmans
|320
|19
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|320
|20
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling
|303
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling
|52
|pts
|2
|Alice Barnes (Gbr) Drops
|16
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels–Dolmans
|16
|4
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Hitec Products
|12
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto–Soudal Ladies
|12
|7
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|10
|8
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg–Destil
|8
|9
|Nikola Nosková (Cze) Bepink–Cogeas
|8
|10
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana
|8
|11
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|8
|12
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|13
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana
|8
|14
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink–Cogeas
|6
|15
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Esp) Lointek
|4
|16
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team VéloCONCEPT Women
|4
|17
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|18
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|4
|19
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia
|4
|20
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Boels–Dolmans
|3273
|pts
|2
|Team Sunweb
|2153
|3
|Wiggle High5
|1824
|4
|Orica–Scott
|1821
|5
|Canyon–SRAM
|1505
|6
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|1414
|7
|Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling
|1228
|8
|Alé–Cipollini
|976
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|763
|10
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|662
|11
|BTC City Ljubljana
|512
|12
|Astana
|398
|13
|Lensworld–Kuota
|300
|14
|Team VéloCONCEPT Women
|278
|15
|UnitedHealthcare
|259
|16
|Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
|255
|17
|Drops
|245
|18
|Team Hitec Products
|243
|19
|Bepink–Cogeas
|223
|20
|Lotto–Soudal Ladies
|114
