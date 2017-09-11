Anna van der Breggen seals overall Women's WorldTour win

Image 1 of 5 Women's WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) sealed second on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 News WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Anna van der Breggen on the podium following her stage 5 victory at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Anna ver der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Anna van der Breggen doing up the jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With five WorldTour wins in 2017, Anna van der Breggen was the dominant rider in the women's peloton and has been rewarded with victory in the season long classification. The Dutchwoman didn't race the final event on the calendar, Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta, having previously done enough to secure the win. The Olympic Champion has been selected in the Dutch squad for the Worlds later this month and is a favourite for the rainbow jersey.

At the conclusion of 20 Women's WorldTour races, van der Breggen finished with 1016 points, ahead of compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica–Scott) on 989 points and former teammate Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Energy) 856 points in third place.

Van der Breggen's Boels-Dolmans also enjoyed a commanding win in the team classification for the second year running. Boels Dolmans finished with 3273 points with Sunweb a distant second on 2153 points. Along with van der Breggen, Lizzie Deignan also finished top-ten in the rankings to ensure the win.

Jolien D'Hoore's Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta win lifted the Belgian on Wiggle-High5 into sixth place on the standings. The result ensured D'Hoore finished just four points behind teammate Elisa Longo Borghini on 626 points. American Coryn Rivera finished fourth overall 803 points.

The top five all enjoyed a stint at the Women's WorldTour leader across the season.

The young rider classification was comfortably won by Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervélo–Bigla) as the Dane collected 52 points. Her nearest challengers were Alice Barnes (Drops) and Amalie Dideriksen (Boels–Dolmans) tied on 16 points. Just seven riders scored more than ten points with 28 riders in total finishing with points against their name.

Final Women's WorldTour rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Jersey Violet.Svg Boels–Dolmans 1016 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica–Scott 989 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 856 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb 803 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 630 6 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 626 7 Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Boels–Dolmans 623 8 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb 614 9 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling 518 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé–Cipollini 457 11 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 452 12 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels–Dolmans 429 13 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon–SRAM 427 14 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels–Dolmans 373 15 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 347 16 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana 334 17 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon–SRAM 321 18 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels–Dolmans 320 19 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 320 20 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling 303

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling 52 pts 2 Alice Barnes (Gbr) Drops 16 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels–Dolmans 16 4 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Hitec Products 12 5 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling 12 6 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto–Soudal Ladies 12 7 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 10 8 Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg–Destil 8 9 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Bepink–Cogeas 8 10 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana 8 11 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 8 12 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 13 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana 8 14 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink–Cogeas 6 15 Alba Teruel Ribes (Esp) Lointek 4 16 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team VéloCONCEPT Women 4 17 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 18 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 4 19 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia 4 20 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana 4