Hosking and Neylan named in Australian Worlds squad

Image 1 of 6 Rachel Neylan signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 A smiling Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Gracie Elvin focused ahead of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Third place went to Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chloe Hosking and Rachel Neylan have been named in Australia's line-up for the World Championships in Norway next week. The pair join Katrin Garfoot, Amanda Spratt, Shara Gillow, Sarah Roy and Gracie Elvin in the Bergen bound team.

"With the Worlds starting this week, and with the athletes in mind, I want us to move forward quickly and focus on the bike racing," said Australian high-performance director Simon Jones. "I take this opportunity to welcome Chloe and Rachel to the team. I'm also looking forward to sitting down and meeting the team face to face in Bergen and discussing my vision, ideas and plans for the future."

Neylan and Hosking won appeals to be reconsidered for the squad after initially missing selection. Despite qualifying for a full complement of seven riders, Jones only selected five to race across the time trial and road race. The decision sparked immediate controversy, and Tiffany Cromwell called the decision into question. Cromwell told Cyclingnews that there had already been threats of a reduced line-up and she thought the decision was down to mismanagement rather than sexism.

As the country's top-ranked rider, Hosking's omission was particularly glaring. Both Hosking and Neylan launched appeals following the announcement of the team, which they won on Wednesday.

Saying she was "extremely proud," Neylan tweeted: "we have a team that can challenge for gold, we deserve the full opportunity to do that. I wanted to do all I could to respectfully put our case forward and give this team the optimal performance resource they deserve – a complete seven rider selection."

More succinctly, Hosking tweeted, "And then there were 7. #Bergen2017 baby!"

The team is to take an opportunistic approach to the road race with national time trial and road race champion. Katrin Garfoot is set to headline the team in both events. Both Amanda Spratt and Shara Gillow have enjoyed strong seasons and are potential threats in the classics-style course. The women's time trial will take place on Tuesday, September 19 with the road race four days later on the Saturday.

Australia line-up for Women's Road Race: Katrin Garfoot, Amanda Spratt, Shara Gillow, Sarah Roy, Gracie Elvin, Chloe Hosking, Rachel Neylan.