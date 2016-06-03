Criterium du Dauphine - Retro Gallery

Image 1 of 63 Cadel Evans lead the race when the Dauphine finished atop Mont Ventoux in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 63 The 2015 Criterium du Dauphine podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 Alpe d'Huez featured early on stage 7 of the 2013 Criterium du Dauphine but lacked the crowds associated with the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 63 Thomas Voeckler celebrating a stage win in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 63 Rohan Dennis first wore the Criterium du Dauphine's yellow jersey back in 2013 with Garmin-Sharp (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 63 Chris Froome celebrates his first career Criterium du Dauphine jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 63 David Veilleux was a surprise stage winner and yellow jersey holder in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 63 Alberto Contador started the 2013 Criterium du Dauphine as one of the overall favourites (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 63 The 2012 Criterium du Dauphine podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 63 Wilco Kelderman emerged from the 2012 Criterium du Dauphine as a rider to watch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 63 Nairo Quintana's first WorldTour win came in the 2012 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 63 Wearing dossard number, Bradley Wiggins rides to the Bourg-en-Bresse time trial win in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 63 Yukihiro Doi is happy to be racing the Criterium du Dauphine back in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 63 Andy Schleck's career was dealt a massive blow when he crashed during the 2012 time trial, fracturing his sacrum (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 63 Luke Durbridge's prologue win in 2012 took many by surprise, including Bradley Wiggins who was one second slower (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 63 The 2011 Criterium du Dauphine was Bradley Wiggins' first major stage race victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 63 John Degenkolb knows the taste of Criterium du Dauphine success (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 63 Sammy Sanchez looks to the heavens after his stage win in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 63 The 2013 Criterium du Dauphine podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 63 Chris Froome riding away to the final stage and overall at the 2015 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 63 Vincenzo Nibali in yellow before the start of a stage in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 63 Stage 6 of the 2015 Criterium du Dauphine was one for the ages (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 63 Tejay van Garderen riding to save his yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 63 Romain Bardet's daredevil descent on the Col d'Allos set up his Pra Loup stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 63 Daniel Teklehaimanot won the KOM classification at the 2015 Dauphine. Like several of the major stage races on the cycling calendar, the Criterium du Dauphine was created with aim of boosting the circulation of a newspaper. Le Dauphiné libéré launched the race back in 1947 and the Tour de France dress rehearsal has been held every year bar two since, with Nello Lauredi, Luis Ocaña, Bernard Hinault and Charly Mottet holding the honour as three time winners.

As an important test for the Tour, the Dauphine takes in some of the most iconic climbs of the French Alps with the 'Giant of Provence', Mont Ventoux, also a regular feature. The Col du Galibier, Alpe d'Huez and the Col du Glandon have also made their mark on the race in recent years.

With ASO ever on the hunt for new and exciting climbs and stage finishes, the Dauphine has included several stages that have gone to be used by the Tour de France. The 2014 stage to Finhaut-Emosson will feature in the third week of the 2016 Tour while the 2015 stage to Pra Loup, won by Romain Bardet via a daring descent on the Col d'Allos, was one of the racing highlights of last season.

In recent years, Team Sky have made the race its own with four overall wins in five years with Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins sharing the honours. Froome is expected to again finish on the podium in what is a stacked field of 2016 Tour contenders, including Alberto Contador, Fabio Aru, Thibaut Pinot, Richie Porte and Bardet.

We've put together a gallery from the turn of the millennium featuring the most memorable riders, climbs and stages. So sit back and click or scroll through the images above.