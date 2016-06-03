Provisional start list for the Criterium du Dauphine 2016
Froome, Contador, Porte, Pinot and more
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|Jan Bakelants (Bel)
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|Cyril Gautier (Fra)
|Ben Gastauer (Lux)
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra)
|Mikael Cherel (Fra)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
|Diego Rosa (Ita)
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa)
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Richie Porte (Aus)
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
|Rohan Dennis (Aus)
|Brent Bookwalter (USA)
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger)
|Damiano Caruso (Ita)
|Ben Hermans (Bel)
|Amaël Moinard (Fra)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Sam Bennett (Irl)
|Dominik Nerz (Ger)
|Shane Archbold (NZl)
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita)
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol)
|Patrick Konrad (Aut)
|Paul Voss (Ger)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Pierre Rolland (Fra)
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)
|Daniel Navarro (Spa)
|Borut Bozic (Slo)
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
|Christophe Laporte (Fra)
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
|Rudy Molard (Fra)
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor)
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa)
|Omar Fraile (Spa)
|Stephen Cummings (GBr)
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri)
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg)
|Nathan Haas (Aus)
|Serge Pauwels (Bel)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra)
|Romain Sicard (Fra)
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|Antoine Duchesne (Can)
|Tony Hurel (Fra)
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra)
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra)
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Daniel Martin (Irl)
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|Tony Martin (Ger)
|Niki Terpstra (Ned)
|Maxime Bouet (Fra)
|Laurens De Plus (Bel)
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel)
|Martin Velits (Svk)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra)
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
|William Bonnet (Fra)
|Anthony Roux (Fra)
|Arthur Vichot (Fra)
|Jérémy Roy (Fra)
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi)
|Steve Morabito (Swi)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jerome Coppel (Fra)
|Clément Chevrier (Fra)
|Stef Clement (Ned)
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi)
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor)
|Oliver Naesen (Bel)
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat)
|Jonas Van Genechten
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Louis Meintjes (RSA)
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|Valerio Conti (Ita)
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr)
|Manuele Mori (Ita)
|Luka Pibernik (Slo)
|Federico Zurlo (Ita)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|George Bennett (NZl)
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel)
|Moreno Hofland (Ned)
|Martijn Keizer (Ned)
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA)
|Steven Lammertink (Ned)
|Mike Teunissen (Ned)
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Tony Gallopin (Fra)
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel)
|Bart De Clercq (Bel)
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
|Jens Debusschere (Bel)
|Gert Dockx (Bel)
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol)
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Daniel Moreno (Spa)
|Nelson Oliveira (Por)
|Jesus Herrada (Spa)
|Rubén Fernández (Spa)
|Marc Soler (Spa)
|Dayer Quintana (Col)
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa)
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Simon Gerrans (Aus)
|Adam Yates (GBr)
|Mitchell Docker (Aus)
|Jack Haig (Aus)
|Daryl Impey (RSA)
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel)
|Christian Meier (Can)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|John Degenkolb (Ger)
|Roy Curvers (Ned)
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|Chad Haga (USA)
|Carter Jones (USA)
|Koen De Kort (Ned)
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)
|Zico Waeytens (Bel)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa)
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
|Michael Morkov (Den)
|Alberto Losada (Spa)
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|Marco Haller (Aut)
|Angel Vicioso (Spa)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Christopher Froome (GBr)
|Sergio Henao (Col)
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa)
|Wouter Poels (Ned)
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
|Ian Stannard (GBr)
|Luke Rowe (GBr)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Alberto Contador (Spa)
|Sergio Paulinho (Por)
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze)
|Michael Gogl (Aut)
|Jesper Hansen (Den)
|Yury Trofimov (Rus)
|Michael Valgren (Den)
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Bauke Mollema (Ned)
|Edward Theuns (Bel)
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn)
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa)
|Julien Bernard (Fra)
|Markel Irizar (Spa)
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita)
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita)
|Frederik Backaert (Bel)
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel)
|Thomas Degand (Bel)
|Marco Minnaard (Ned)
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger)
|Guillaume Martin (Fra)
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel)
