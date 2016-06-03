Trending

Provisional start list for the Criterium du Dauphine 2016

Froome, Contador, Porte, Pinot and more

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins Criterium du Dauphine queen stage 7

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins Criterium du Dauphine queen stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
AG2R La Mondiale
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Romain Bardet (Fra)
Jan Bakelants (Bel)
Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
Cyril Gautier (Fra)
Ben Gastauer (Lux)
Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
Samuel Dumoulin (Fra)
Mikael Cherel (Fra)

Astana
Rider Name (Country) Team
Fabio Aru (Ita)
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
Diego Rosa (Ita)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa)
Paolo Tiralongo (Ita)

BMC Racing Team
Rider Name (Country) Team
Richie Porte (Aus)
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
Rohan Dennis (Aus)
Brent Bookwalter (USA)
Marcus Burghardt (Ger)
Damiano Caruso (Ita)
Ben Hermans (Bel)
Amaël Moinard (Fra)

Bora-Argon 18
Rider Name (Country) Team
Sam Bennett (Irl)
Dominik Nerz (Ger)
Shane Archbold (NZl)
Cesare Benedetti (Ita)
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)
Bartosz Huzarski (Pol)
Patrick Konrad (Aut)
Paul Voss (Ger)

Cannondale Pro Cycling
Rider Name (Country) Team
Pierre Rolland (Fra)
Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned)

Cofidis
Rider Name (Country) Team
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)
Daniel Navarro (Spa)
Borut Bozic (Slo)
Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
Christophe Laporte (Fra)
Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
Rudy Molard (Fra)
Geoffrey Soupe (Fra)

Dimension Data
Rider Name (Country) Team
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor)
Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa)
Omar Fraile (Spa)
Stephen Cummings (GBr)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri)
Youcef Reguigui (Alg)
Nathan Haas (Aus)
Serge Pauwels (Bel)

Direct Energie
Rider Name (Country) Team
Thomas Voeckler (Fra)
Romain Sicard (Fra)
Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
Antoine Duchesne (Can)
Tony Hurel (Fra)
Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra)
Bryan Nauleau (Fra)
Perrig Quemeneur (Fra)

Etixx-Quick Step
Rider Name (Country) Team
Daniel Martin (Irl)
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
Tony Martin (Ger)
Niki Terpstra (Ned)
Maxime Bouet (Fra)
Laurens De Plus (Bel)
Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel)
Martin Velits (Svk)

FDJ
Rider Name (Country) Team
Thibaut Pinot (Fra)
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
William Bonnet (Fra)
Anthony Roux (Fra)
Arthur Vichot (Fra)
Jérémy Roy (Fra)
Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi)
Steve Morabito (Swi)

IAM Cycling
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jerome Coppel (Fra)
Clément Chevrier (Fra)
Stef Clement (Ned)
Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi)
Sondre Holst Enger (Nor)
Oliver Naesen (Bel)
Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat)
Jonas Van Genechten

Lampre-Merida
Rider Name (Country) Team
Louis Meintjes (RSA)
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
Valerio Conti (Ita)
Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)
Ilia Koshevoy (Blr)
Manuele Mori (Ita)
Luka Pibernik (Slo)
Federico Zurlo (Ita)

Lotto NL-Jumbo
Rider Name (Country) Team
George Bennett (NZl)
Victor Campenaerts (Bel)
Moreno Hofland (Ned)
Martijn Keizer (Ned)
Alexey Vermeulen (USA)
Steven Lammertink (Ned)
Mike Teunissen (Ned)
Dennis Van Winden (Ned)

Lotto-Soudal
Rider Name (Country) Team
Tony Gallopin (Fra)
Kris Boeckmans (Bel)
Bart De Clercq (Bel)
Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
Jens Debusschere (Bel)
Gert Dockx (Bel)
Tomasz Marczynski (Pol)
Louis Vervaeke (Bel)

Movistar Team
Rider Name (Country) Team
Daniel Moreno (Spa)
Nelson Oliveira (Por)
Jesus Herrada (Spa)
Rubén Fernández (Spa)
Marc Soler (Spa)
Dayer Quintana (Col)
Antonio Pedrero (Spa)
Francisco Ventoso (Spa)

Orica-GreenEdge
Rider Name (Country) Team
Simon Gerrans (Aus)
Adam Yates (GBr)
Mitchell Docker (Aus)
Jack Haig (Aus)
Daryl Impey (RSA)
Jens Keukeleire (Bel)
Christian Meier (Can)

Team Giant-Alpecin
Rider Name (Country) Team
John Degenkolb (Ger)
Roy Curvers (Ned)
Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
Chad Haga (USA)
Carter Jones (USA)
Koen De Kort (Ned)
Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)
Zico Waeytens (Bel)

Katusha
Rider Name (Country) Team
Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa)
Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
Michael Morkov (Den)
Alberto Losada (Spa)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel)
Marco Haller (Aut)
Angel Vicioso (Spa)

Team Sky
Rider Name (Country) Team
Christopher Froome (GBr)
Sergio Henao (Col)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
Mikel Landa Meana (Spa)
Wouter Poels (Ned)
Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
Ian Stannard (GBr)
Luke Rowe (GBr)

Tinkoff
Rider Name (Country) Team
Alberto Contador (Spa)
Sergio Paulinho (Por)
Roman Kreuziger (Cze)
Michael Gogl (Aut)
Jesper Hansen (Den)
Yury Trofimov (Rus)
Michael Valgren (Den)
Robert Kiserlovski (Cro)

Trek-Segafredo
Rider Name (Country) Team
Bauke Mollema (Ned)
Edward Theuns (Bel)
Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn)
Haimar Zubeldia (Spa)
Julien Bernard (Fra)
Markel Irizar (Spa)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita)
Ryder Hesjedal (Can)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert:
Rider Name (Country) Team
Enrico Gasparotto (Ita)
Frederik Backaert (Bel)
Dimitri Claeys (Bel)
Thomas Degand (Bel)
Marco Minnaard (Ned)
Bjorn Thurau (Ger)
Guillaume Martin (Fra)
Frederik Veuchelen (Bel)