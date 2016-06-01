Criterium du Dauphine 2016: 5 riders to watch - Video

Chris Froome (Team Sky) the winner of the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2016 Criterium du Dauphine start list is packed with some of the best Grand Tour riders in the current peloton, including two-time defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky). The Dauphine is currently missing from Alberto Contador's (Tinkoff) palmares but the Spaniard has been in sparkling form so far this season and will start as one the favourites for victory. Froome is sure to face off against his rival for July's Tour de France but there are several other likely protagonists who could ride away with the win, like Andrew Talansky did in 2014, while the duo mark each other.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the race which kicks off with a challenging 4km test against the clock in Les Gets.