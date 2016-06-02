Orica-GreenEdge targeting Criterium du Dauphine stage wins

Image 1 of 8 A smiling Simon Gerrans pre-race (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 8 Adam Yates was the best British rider at the race (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 8 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Orica-GreenEdge's Christian Meier at the early-season Classic Sud-Ardèche (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 8 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 8 Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the young rider classification at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 8 Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Fresh from its most successful grand tour general classification since entering the peloton in 2012, Orica-GreenEdge head to the Critérium du Dauphiné with the ambition of claiming stage wins and buildings on its Giro d'Italia momentum.

"This is always a hard race," sport director Laurenzo Lapage said of Orica-GreenEdge's ambitions. "The route is a difficult one in and around the Alps, but we have a really balanced team and we are going into the race looking for stage results.

"The diversity of our squad means that we have options for the mountain stages and also for the sprints."

Simon Gerrans will be looking for his first victory on French soil since his 2013 Tour de France stage win as he continues to prepare for La Grande Boucle next month. Gerrans can call upon Jens Keukeleire and Daryl Impey for support in his bid for stage wins while Mitch Docker makes his first start since crashing out of Paris-Roubaix in April and will provide further options in the finals.

Damien Howson is the only rider from the Giro team selected for the Criterium du Dauphine but Lapage expects the Orica-GreenEdge team to pick up in France where the left off in Italy last month.

"After achieving a great result in the Giro d'Italia we are hoping to carry this momentum into Criterium du Dauphine," said Lapage. "The team is hungry for success and we are highly motivated to do well here."

"Of course the race serves as conditioning both physically and mentally for the Tour de France and we are aiming to come out of the race in top shape with some good results under our belts."

While Adam Yates has been selected for the race and provides the team with an option for stages wins in the mountains, his twin brother Simon will miss the race due to the pending decision regarding his positive doping test for his Terbutaline asthma medication. Simon Yates is scheduled to instead race the Tour of Slovenia later this month.

Adam Yates will have neo-pro Jack Haig for support in the high mountains with the Australian making his Dauphine debut, along with Howson while Canadian Christian Meier will act as the road captain for the eight-day race.

Orica-GreenEdge for 2016 Criterium du Dauphine: Mitch Docker, Simon Gerrans, Jack Haig ,Damien Howson, Daryl Impey, Jens Keukeleire, Christian Meier and Adam Yates.