Cramps cost Jarno Widar in under-23 road race after Belgium put everything behind star at World Championships

Belgian team go all-in on rising talent but come away with nothing in Kigali

Belgium put all their efforts into under-23 standout star Jarno Widar during Friday's U23 road race at the World Championships, but came away with nothing after the 19-year-old suffered with cramps in the second half of the race.

Fielding a strong five-rider team, Belgium went into the race with the plan to work for Widar, who has dominated on the under-23 circuit this season, winning races like Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Giro della Valle d'Aosta, as well as taking two stages and finishing second overall at the Tour de l'Avenir.

Stepping up to Lotto's ProTeam from their development squad for next year – should his contract not fall foul of the touted merger with Intermarché-Wanty – Widar won't get another chance to race for the under-23 title. However, the Belgian team hoped that the young start wouldn't dwell on Friday's missed opportunity for too long.

"He has a bright future, and probably in ten years' time the missed world title as an under-23 will be just a detail on his palmarès," Pauwels said. "But of course today he will be disappointed."

