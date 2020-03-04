Coronavirus quarantine leaves Groupama-FDJ unable to race
By Cyclingnews
WorldTour team 'lacking sufficient numbers of available riders and staff'
Groupama-FDJ announced Wednesday that it will not be able to compete in the upcoming Strade Bianche, GP Larciano [Industria & Artigianato] and Tirreno-Adriatico after being left under-staffed due to the recent quarantine period at the UAE Tour.
"Lacking sufficient numbers of available riders and staff, partly due to the quarantine period observed in the UAE, our team regrets to announce its inability to take part in upcoming Strade Bianche, GP Larciano and Tirreno-Adriatico."
Read More
UCI informed of six further UAE Tour coronavirus cases
Italian races on brink of cancellation as government and teams express concern about coronavirus
Four riders reported to be positive for coronavirus at UAE Tour
Coronavirus: Team doctors request cancellation of Paris-Nice and Italian races
Jumbo-Visma pull out of Strade Bianche and GP Industria & Artigianato over coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus: Mitchelton-Scott withdraw from all men's and women's racing until March 22
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said it has been informed that six further cases of the coronavirus have been discovered amongst teams at the UAE Tour. The six cases are further to the original two cases that emerged last week and involved two staff members of a team in the WorldTour race.
Earlier in the week, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that a total of 12 cases have been discovered in the UAE Tour entourage, with four riders affected and taken to hospital for medical support.
The Groupama-FDJ confirmed their riders and staff at the UAE Tour have all tested negative. However, additional testing may have led to the discovery of more cases on other teams.
The UCI confirmed that the Emirates health authorities have decided to keep
members of Groupama-FDJ, Cofidis and Gazprom-Rusvelo confined to the fourth floor of the team hotel in quarantine until at least March 14.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy