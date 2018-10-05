Trending

Anna van der Breggen's custom-painted S-Works Tarmac Disc - Gallery

World Championships winning frameset commemorates Olympics victory

Image 1 of 16

Van der Breggen racing her custom S-Works Tarmac to victory during the world championships

Van der Breggen racing her custom S-Works Tarmac to victory during the world championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 16

A close look at the SRAM Red Disc caliper and 160mm rotor

A close look at the SRAM Red Disc caliper and 160mm rotor
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 3 of 16

The SRAM Red crankset is equipped with a dual-sided Quarq power meter

The SRAM Red crankset is equipped with a dual-sided Quarq power meter
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 16

A look at the rear brake caliper

A look at the rear brake caliper
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 16

The Specialized Tarmac Disc has internal routing for the hydraulic brake hoses

The Specialized Tarmac Disc has internal routing for the hydraulic brake hoses
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 16

The bike looked to be equipped with a seat post-specific number plate mount

The bike looked to be equipped with a seat post-specific number plate mount
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 16

Van der Breggen ran 26mm S-Works Turbo tubular tyres

Van der Breggen ran 26mm S-Works Turbo tubular tyres
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 16

Disc brake-equipped bikes generally allow for greater tyre clearance, as well as keeping the seat stays clean looking

Disc brake-equipped bikes generally allow for greater tyre clearance, as well as keeping the seat stays clean looking
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 16

Just in case you weren't sure who the bike belonged to

Just in case you weren't sure who the bike belonged to
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 16

White Specialized logos feature on all professional bikes to give maximum exposure to the American company

White Specialized logos feature on all professional bikes to give maximum exposure to the American company
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 11 of 16

Zipp provides the cockpit components for Van der Breggen

Zipp provides the cockpit components for Van der Breggen
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 12 of 16

Tags are tied to bike at the race finish to ensure the correct bike is marked for any post-race commisaires' checks

Tags are tied to bike at the race finish to ensure the correct bike is marked for any post-race commisaires' checks
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 13 of 16

An 11-30 SRAM Red cassette was used for the hilly course

An 11-30 SRAM Red cassette was used for the hilly course
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 14 of 16

A look at the 53/39 SRAM Red crankset with Quarq power meter

A look at the 53/39 SRAM Red crankset with Quarq power meter
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 15 of 16

Anna van der Breggen's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc

Anna van der Breggen's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)
Image 16 of 16

The bike was equipped with Tacx Ciro bottle cages

The bike was equipped with Tacx Ciro bottle cages
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand/Immediate Media)

After six silver medals and one bronze across all disciplines at the world championships, Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) finally took gold at the UCI Road World Championships and will wear the rainbow jersey next season.

Van der Breggen followed Marc Kirschi (Switzerland) in Austria, who won the under-23 men's race, by winning the world championship title racing on a disc brake-equipped bike.

Van der Breggen became the Olympic champion in 2016, with her custom-painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc commemorating the victory with a gold design overlaid onto a black metallic base coat.

The Specialized is paired with finishing kit and components from SRAM, Zipp and Quarq.

A gearing combination of 53/39 and 11-30 was used by Van der Breggen on the hilly world's course in Austria.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Anna van der Breggen's custom-painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc.

 

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc, size 52 - custom-painted for the Olympic road race champion
Front brake: SRAM Red HRD
Rear brake: SRAM Red HRD
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap HRD
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Cassette: SRAM Red, 11-30
Crankset: SRAM Red, 53/39, Quarq power meter
Wheelset: Zipp 303 Disc
Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular
Handlebars: Zipp
Stem: Zipp SL Speed
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Seat post: Specialized Tarmac SL6
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Other accessories: SRAM out-front computer mount