Anna van der Breggen's custom-painted S-Works Tarmac Disc - Gallery

World Championships winning frameset commemorates Olympics victory
After six silver medals and one bronze across all disciplines at the world championships, Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) finally took gold at the UCI Road World Championships and will wear the rainbow jersey next season.
Van der Breggen followed Marc Kirschi (Switzerland) in Austria, who won the under-23 men's race, by winning the world championship title racing on a disc brake-equipped bike.
Van der Breggen became the Olympic champion in 2016, with her custom-painted Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc commemorating the victory with a gold design overlaid onto a black metallic base coat.
The Specialized is paired with finishing kit and components from SRAM, Zipp and Quarq.
A gearing combination of 53/39 and 11-30 was used by Van der Breggen on the hilly world's course in Austria.
Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc, size 52 - custom-painted for the Olympic road race champion
Front brake: SRAM Red HRD
Rear brake: SRAM Red HRD
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap HRD
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Cassette: SRAM Red, 11-30
Crankset: SRAM Red, 53/39, Quarq power meter
Wheelset: Zipp 303 Disc
Tyres: S-Works Turbo, 26mm tubular
Handlebars: Zipp
Stem: Zipp SL Speed
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Seat post: Specialized Tarmac SL6
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Other accessories: SRAM out-front computer mount
