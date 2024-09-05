Colby Simmons adds US Gravel Nationals to do-it-yourself Colorado altitude camp before Road Worlds

By
published

'My fitness is good' says former US road junior champion headed to his first-ever gravel race

Picture by Zac Williams - 12/08/2023 - Road Cycling - 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - Loch Lomond to Glasgow, Scotland - Under-23 Road Race - Colby Simmons, Team USA.
Colby Simmons competes for Team USA at the 2023 Road World Championships (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Colby Simmons is winding down a third season with the Visma-Lease a Bike Development team, still in pursuit of an elusive first victory as a U23 rider. The Durango, Colorado native has been in the winner’s circle before, earning the stars-and-stripes jersey as the men’s junior road champion in 2021 and winning a stage that same year at Grand Prix Rüebliland in Switzerland. 

That difficult-to-catch top result might just be found in a non-traditional way, like the US Gravel National Championships. Simmons will compete Sunday in the men’s elite field in Gering, Nebraska, where he’ll line up against defending champion Keegan Swenson and 47 other experienced off-road racers.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).