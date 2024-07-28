Coach reassures health of Loana Lecomte after crashing heavily out of Olympic cross-country mountain bike

French rider briefly lost consciousness before being stretchered out

Loana Lecomte (France)
France’s Loana Lecomte crashed heavily as she was descending the rock garden during the women’s cross-country mountain bike at the 2024 Paris Olympics and had to be stretchered out from the course to get medical attention. Lecomte was part of a chasing group, battling for a medal behind her compatriot Pauline Ferrand-Prévot who had attacked solo off the front and went on to win the gold medal.

The 24-year-old rider was immobile on the course for a few minutes, with a French journalist on-site reporting that the rider had briefly lost consciousness after the brutal crash. According to L'Equipe, Lecomte suffered head trauma from the hard crash and a "relatively minor jaw injury."

