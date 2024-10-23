Chiara Consonni completes Canyon-SRAM 2025 roster

The Tour de France Femmes-winning Canyon-SRAM team announced Chiara Consonni as the final addition to their roster for the coming season, with the Italian sprinter signing a two-year contract.

Consonni moved to the Women's WorldTour in 2023 with UAE Team ADQ after winning Dwars door Vlaanderen the previous year. She scored a stage win at the Giro d'Italia in 2023 and a stage and the overall Tour of Chongming Island. This year, the 25-year-old won another stage of the Giro and two one-day races along with third in Gent-Wevelgem.

"Canyon-SRAM Racing has been my dream team since I was young," said Consonni. "To be part of this team in the next years will be a special feeling. Even if I have a lot to learn, I hope to contribute to the team with my experience in the sprint and lead out."

Consonni was part of Italy's gold medal Madison team at the Olympic Games in Paris together with Vittoria Guazzini, having been added as a late replacement for Elisa Balsamo, saying at the time, "I only knew I was going to race yesterday and now I find myself with an Olympic title."

She added in the team's announcement that the result inspired her. "After this experience, I'm more confident in myself. This victory motivates me to never give up and to give one hundred per cent in every situation."

Consonni will join Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma in the team along with fellow newcomers Wilma Wintila (Lotto Dstny), Unbound Gravel winner Rosa Klöser, Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez), fellow track cycling specialist Maria Martins and Anastasiya Kolesava from Canyon-SRAM Generation.

"My objectives for the upcoming seasons are to improve as a person and as an athlete and to win a classic race in the North, which are also my favourite races," Consonni said. "I think this team aligns with my goals because it's full of people with a lot of experience and motivation."

Canyon-SRAM for 2025: