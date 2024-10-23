Chiara Consonni completes Canyon-SRAM 2025 roster

Italian joins Tour de France Femmes champions from UAE Team ADQ

Chiara Consonni celebrates victory on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France Femmes-winning Canyon-SRAM team announced Chiara Consonni as the final addition to their roster for the coming season, with the Italian sprinter signing a two-year contract.

Consonni moved to the Women's WorldTour in 2023 with UAE Team ADQ after winning Dwars door Vlaanderen the previous year. She scored a stage win at the Giro d'Italia in 2023 and a stage and the overall Tour of Chongming Island. This year, the 25-year-old won another stage of the Giro and two one-day races along with third in Gent-Wevelgem.

