Cavendish set for Revolution track appearance

Image 1 of 3 Mark Cavendish takes the rainbow jersey in Copenhagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 2011 Tour green jersey winner Mark Cavendish hopes to add to his career total of 20 Tour stage wins in 2012. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Dowsett takes the Devil (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Britain's World road champion Mark Cavendish is set to revert to the track on November 19 for Revolution at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester. It will be the first time that Cavendish, who also won the Green Jersey at the 2011 Tour de France, has ridden competitively in the Velodrome since 2009.

Cavendish will be joined at the event by his new Team Sky colleagues Pete Kennaugh, Alex Dowsett and Geraint Thomas, all of whom form part of a world class field. Thomas is a current Olympic champion and Dowsett wowed the crowds last month at Round One of Revolution by almost lapping the field on his way to victory in the Devil Scratch at the National Cycling Centre.

Other big names set to appear include Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Backstedt, Rapha Condor-Sharp's Olympic champion Ed Clancy and their European Champion Andy Tennant. But the biggest draw for the crowds may well be Cavendish.

"Mark raced Revolution regularly in the early years so it's fantastic to welcome him back as the World road race Champion," said James Pope of race organisers Face Partnership.

"After such a fantastic year on the road the Revolution crowd are going to provide a hero's welcome to Cav so it will be a special evening."

There are limited numbers of tickets left for the event. Details can be found at www.cyclingrevolution.com.