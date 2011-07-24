Video: Cavendish talks about winning the Tour de France green jersey

The new points format worked out well for green jersey Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is a winner and proved emphatically on the Champs Elysees on Sunday by winning the final sprint of the Tour de France.

Cavendish crossed the line proudly holding on to his green jersey, making sure everyone understood who is he fastest and most consistent sprinter in the Tour de France.

He has overcome accusation of holding onto team cars and fought to stay in the race in the Alps. In this Cyclingnews video he talks about what it means to win the green jersey and hoe he intends to celebrate.